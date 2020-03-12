Peter Weber: Dating Kelley Flanagan After DUMPING Madison Prewett?!

If you caught this week's two-part finale, you know that Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor certainly wasn't light on surprises.

If, somehow, you're still in the dark, here's the world's shortest recap:

Peter proposed to Hannah Ann, but dumped her so that he could pursue Madison, now everybody hates Pilot Pete, but they hate his mom even more.

Oh, and Hannah Ann and Madi might be the most popular final two in the show's history, so if Pete doesn't wife one of them up, it won't be safe for him to go outside ... and not because of COVID-19.

So the roses have been handed out, the overbearing mothers have had their say, and Chris Harrison is content in the knowledge that he might have actually delivered on his "most dramatic season finale ...ever!" promise!

That means it's all over, right?

Well ... not quite.

We've never seen a season like this before, largely because we've never seen a Bachelor like Peter, a man whose unrepentant sluttiness basically makes him the anti-Colton Underwood.

This guy has a knack for landing himself in hot water and thinking his affable "who, me?!" grin will get him out of it.

If you know the type, you know that the drama will likely never end with Peter.

Which is why we're not at all surprised that reports of Peter dating Kelley Flanagan have resurfaced -- and there's reason to believe that they're actually credible.

As you know, Kelley was there at the very beginning (she met Peter before he was chosen as Bachelor) and the very end (she was mysteriously in the crowd at After the Final Rose) this season.

What does it all mean? Possibly nothing -- but possibly everything.

A fan on the Bachelor subreddit posted this today:

"She sat 3 rows behind Barb, next to a group of women who were Barb's friends and kept worrying that their dinner plans with her (Barb) for after the show would be cancelled because 'she seemed really upset,'" the redditor wrote.

"They, unaware that my coworker was eavesdropping, were also talking in hushed tones about how Barb had told them that Peter and Kelley had gone on several dates together and were talking a lot in the time between his engagement breaking off with HA and him appearing on ATFR with Madison," she added.

On its own, that might not be enough to convince us.

But combined with reports that the entire Weber family follows Kelley on Instagram (and no other contestants from Peter's season) and the claims that Peter's brother has been drunkenly spilling the beans every time he hits the town ...

... well, it's enough to make you wonder.

Of course, the most convincing evidence comes from spoiler master Realty Steve, who shared a surprising update on his blog this week.

“Peters Family Follows Kelley on IG – well, yeah, they do. And [she's] the only one. And Kelley was there last night at the show, introduced in the beginning, then never mentioned again," Steve wrote.

"Lets just say ever since Super Bowl weekend (just days after he ended his engagement to Hannah Ann), there have been rumors swirling Peter spent the weekend with Kelley and they slept together," he added.

"I don’t know if we can rule those out anymore. I mean, she’s definitely not pregnant like some assumed, but, where there’s smoke there is certainly some fire.”

Steve's source summed up the situation thusly:

"There could have been SEVERAL outcomes tonight and was truly shocked on that one. Let's just say there were other girls involved in that picture that weren’t mentioned."

Yeah, it sounds like Peter's peter saw a lot more action this season than any of us realized.

And that revelation probably isn't gonna help his chances of building a successful relationship with Madison.

Speaking of Ms. Prewett, Steve has some more bad news for all you Peter-Madi shippers out there:

“I cannot stress this enough. You are going to start seeing stories of Peter with other women over these last few months, you’re gonna see stories about how last night was a complete joke, Peter and Madi aren’t even together, they did it for show, Peter is with Kelley, Peter is with Julie, Peter is with some other women – you’re going to hear it all," he wrote.

“One thing I do know now is this season was an absolute dumpster fire and I believe nothing that I saw last night when it came to Peter and Madi," Steve continued.

"Maybe that’s why Barb acted the way she did, even though it was the wrong move personally, but, this is not going to end well for Peter.”

Sounds like the most likely outcome is that Peter will hook up with someone else (if he hasn't already), and Madison will dodge a bullet.

So she'll be fine. Peter's reputation, on the other hand ...

Let's just say the entire Weber clan might wind up regretting his decision to take Chris Harrison's phone call.