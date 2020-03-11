Peter Weber & Madison Prewett: Planning a Secret Wedding?

We're not sure if it was the most dramatic season finale ever, as Chris Harrison promised.

But the conclusion of Peter Weber's time as The Bachelor certainly offered its fair share of twists, turns, and shocking moments.

As many predicted, Peter proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss during last night's semi-live event.

But it seems he did so for lack of options, and the relationship quickly fizzled.

After the proposal, Peter and Hannah spent a month apart -- as you do -- and it seems he spent that time pining for Madison and her uniquely spider-like eyelashes.

Whatever spark had once existed between Peter and Hannah was dead, and she earned a lot of fans by reading him the riot act when he broke it ofd.

That newfound fandom wasn't enough to earn Hannah Ann a spot as Bachelorette, but that's a conversation for another time.

Of course, if you caught the episode, you know that the main opposition to the Peter-Madison pairing came not from Hannah Ann, but from Peter's irate mother, Barbara.

Now, viewers are sharply divided in their opinion on Barbara, with some defending her as a mom who wants what's best for her son, and others deriding her as a meddler who made up her mind about Madison before the two of them ever even met.

Whatever your feelings about her approach, you'll probably agree that Barbara held nothing back once Madison took the stage.

As for Madison's family, we don't know how they feel about Peter, but it's safe to assume they're not thrilled with the guy who banged two other chicks then got engaged to one of them on national TV.

So if Madison and Peter were to proceed with their relationship, it stands to reason that they would be eager to prove the extent of their love with a quickie wedding.

And fans are convinced that that's exactly what they're doing.

The main source of this theory is Madison's Pinterest page, which does seem to suggest that she's taking an interest in all things bridal these days.

Cutesy proposals, themed bachelorette party ideas, white dresses -- if it has to do with weddings, Madison is pinning the eff out of it these days.

For obvious reasons, this has led many to the conclusion that en engagement announcement is on the way

“No way she’s saying no,” one fan recently wrote on Reddit.

“Why else would she search for 'white outfits'? Could she already be engaged? another asked.

“I see a lot of people who are engaged wearing white outfits for their bachelorette parties and what not. Could she be planning for that?” a third chimed in.

It may seem that these two are moving awfully quickly, especially considering the many roadblocks that stand in their way -- but Peter and Madison don't really have the luxury of taking their time.

After all, they currently live thousands of miles apart, and Madison's beliefs prevent them from being "intimate" until after they're hitched.

On top of that, if these two are hoping for a "televised event" wedding (read: one that's paid for by ABC), they need to strike while the iron is hot.

As for where they'll live and what their families will think, we're sure these lovebirds will cross that bridge when they come to it.

We wish them all the best -- especially since we're really, really hoping for a spinoff series in which a newlywed Peter tries to win over the pissed-off Prewett clan.