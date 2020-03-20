Nicole Nafziger Confirms She's Stranded in Morocco During Shutdown

Earlier this week, we reported that Nicole Nafziger is stranded in Morocco with no way home during this pandemic.

She had avoided addressing this outcome ... until now.

Nicole Nafziger flew out to Morocco just last week.

She was already traveling at a time when fewer people were on airlines and some were going overboard while grocery shopping.

But obviously, her departure to see Azan Tefou, the love of her life, was before the global pandemic forced most people into self-isolation.

You can follow her entire journey with this post, here:

But a much briefer recap will tell you that Nicole has been enjoying herself.

She and Azan have been holding hands -- about as much PDA as they're willing to broadcast, ostensibly because of Moroccan culture.

Nicole has also been enjoying the local treats, such as Moroccan tea and tajine, a savory stew of meat, veggies, and fruit.

Most of all, though, she's just there for her fiance. It's been so long since they saw each other.

Unfortunately, their days of going on cute dates to restaurants in Morocco are now over, now that the country has enacted sensible precautions.

"Sucks everything is closed," Nicole writes in one of her Instagram Stories.

"I'm still in Morocco," she adds, "for everyone that wants to know."

When Morocco announced that they were closing all restaurants and grounding all flights, many naturally wondered where this left Nicole.

"Not going home just yet," Nicole tells her fans and followers.

"But," she emphasizes, "I'm fine."

"We're good," Nicole adds, informing fans that she and Azan are both doing just fine.

Here, you can see her Instagram Story post for yourself.

Nicole sounds pretty chill about this whole thing.

It must be putting a damper on her long-awaited vacation wtih Azan.

Now, it's reported that the US is finally taking efforts to evacuate US citizens who are currently stranded in Morocco.

At first, due to a massive leadership vacuum in the executive branch, consulates in countries admitted that they had no idea how to help.

Our hope is that, since Nicole's planned two weeks will be over in several days anyway, she will avail herself of this evacuation opportunity.

She loves Azan with all of her heart, but obviously, no man is worth being stranded abroad for weeks or even months.

Fortunately, no matter what happens, Nicole knows that May is safe at home with Nicole's own mother, Bobbalee.

Still, we're sure that Nicole is eager to be reunited with her precious six-year-old, as this global crisis will get worse before it gets better.

We hope that Nicole and Azan both remain safe and healthy during their long-awaited reunion.

Maybe she'll get lucky, and she can be evacuated without cutting short the two-week trip.

If not ... well, she'll either see less of Azan than she'd hoped or she'll risk getting stuck there.

The COVID-19 pandemic will stretch on for months if not longer. All joking aside, Nicole is not prepared to spend all of that time in Morocco.