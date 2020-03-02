Mikaela Spielberg, Daughter of Steven Spielberg, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Earlier this month, Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela Spielberg made headlines by publicly launching her adult film career.

But her latest news is considerably less positive. Over the weekend, she was arrested for domestic violence.

At approximately 6:30am on the morning of Saturday, February 29, Mikaela Spielberg was arrested in Nashville, Tennessee.

A representative from Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee confirmed to People that she was taken to the Hill Detention Center.

Mikaela's bond was posted very quickly, but police explained that she would not be released until the end of a 12-hour hold.

She was charged with domestic violence, and that is their policy for those accused of the heinous crime.

Mikaela's 47-year-old fiance, Chuck Pankow, confirmed the arrest -- which had been reported by multiple outlets -- to Fox News.

In contrast with the seriousness of a domestic violence charge, Chuck says that it was merely "a misunderstanding."

"No one is hurt," he additionally clarifies. We hope that this is true.

Domestic abuse is a real thing. Though there are cases of police assuming violence where none has taken place, it is a rare thing.

Mikaela was adopted by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.

The family includes 29-year-old Sasha, 27-year-old Sawyer, and 23-year-old Destry.

Then there's 43-year-old Jessica and 31-year-old Theo, from Kate's previous marriage.

There's also 34-year-old Max from Steven's previous marriage.

Mikaela recently made headlines for announcing her foray into sex work.

She has been making adult videos -- using the site, OnlyFans -- featuring only her.

Sex work is work and no one needs to explain themselves any more than an accountant needs to justify rearranging numbers all day.

However, Mikaela did go into detail as to why she chose to make porn.

Mikaela says that she was dissatisifed with regular, day-to-day work.

She was also sick and tired of the way that she felt pressured to hate her appearance and her body.

Through making solo videos as sex work, she hopes to address both of those points in her life.

It is Mikaela's hope that the work can be fulfilling and healing.

She also explained that she particularly likes this form of sex work because she feels that it is not intrusive or violating.

Obviously, one can support all forms of sex workers and sex work while acknowledging that both full-fledged porn and full service carry risks.

Filming solo videos for a paying audience carries fewer risks.

Mikaela also plans to take up erotic dancing once she obtains a license to do so.

Mikaela serves as a great example of sex workers combatting the stigma against their chosen profession.

That said, we are alarmed by her early-morning arrest from Leap Day and hope that, as her fiance claims, it was a true misunderstanding.

No one should be striking, scratching, or shoving their partner, so we hope that none of that took place.

We do not yet know what led police to believe that Mikaela had engaged in some kind of domestic battery.