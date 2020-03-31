Michelle Money Provides Tearful Update, Says Daughter is "Fighting" for Her Life

Michelle Money is here with an update on her critically-injured daughter.

Tragically, it's not a positive one, however.

As previously reported, the former Bachelor contestant is living every mother's worst nightmare right now:

Her 15-year old daughter, Brielle, was involved in a horrific skateboarding accident over the weekend.

It has left the teenager on life support -- and it has understandably turned Money in a desperate, crying mess.

After asking for both prayers and support in her initial Instagram update, Money shared a new video on Monday, telling followers that Brielle's condition has not really improved.

According to the former ABC personality, her daughter is currently in surgery to "remove fluid from her brain" in the hopes of relieving pressure.

She says this needs to be done so they can "see what damage has really been done."

Money shared Brielle with her ex-husband, but says in this footage that she's the only person allowed to sit at her child's bedside due to new policies imposed as a result of the coronavirus.

"Broken hearted that Brielles dad cannot be in here with me," says Money, adding:

"He has been sitting in his car in the parking lot not knowing what else to do. Only one parent at a time per 24 hour period due to the virus. I do not think I am capable of leaving her but her dad needs time too."

While they wait to see if the procedure is a success Michelle is "forcing" herself to try to sleep -- because she's "been an absolute mess and have not slept" in the hours since their ordeal began.

We can only imagine.

As for Brielle?

"She is doing well. Stable and pushing," Money writes,

"This surgery will be very helpful. Thank you for the prayers. We feel them. We see them working. Thank you for the messages. All of them. I see them all.

"So does Ryan and Mike and our families. I’ll keep updating. #prayforbrie."

Money competed on Brad Womack's season of The Bachelor and also appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and Marriage Boot Camp.

She said today the doctors and nurses have been "incredible" in working to help her daughter.

Michelle had earlier shared that her daughter is being treated at Intermountain Healthcare's Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wrote Money shortly after the accident happened:

My heart is forever grateful. Thank you to all of you who have sent prayers and messages and love.

Brielle has been through so much already this year. She has proven how strong she is. I know she will pull through. #PrayForBrie.