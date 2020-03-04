Merissa Pence: I Can Prove That Victoria Fuller Ruined Lives!

On this past Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Victoria Fuller admitted that she put Peter Weber through Hell.

The polarizing suitor actually making such a confession came as a surprise to many viewers...

... but the actions themselves?

Merissa Pence is here to once again reiterate that this is status quo behavior for Fuller.

For those who need a refresher:

Pence is an ex-girlfriend of Peter Weber and she actually crashed one of his dates last month in order to warn the pilot that Victoria was bad news.

According to Merissa at the time, she knew Victoria because the two ran into the same social circles back in the day around Virginia Beach -- and Fuller's promiscuous ways brought about the end of several relationships.

“I was there to warn him and present facts if he asked, but I wasn't there to slander her name or say bad words or call her names," Pence told Entertainment Tonight following her appearance, adding back then:

"I was not there for that. That's not me, that's not who I wanted to be portrayed as."

Fast forward a few weeks, however, and Merissa is here to slander Victoria's name.

On this week's Women Tell All special, Fuller denied having broken up past romance, but Merissa swore otherwise while interacting with readers on Instagram.

"Some people cannot face the truth, she knows what she’s done,” Merissa wrote in response to an Instagram user’s comment on her post on Tuesday, March 3.

“It takes a strong person to admit those flaws," she added.

When the same user asked Merissa whether she has “receipts,” the marketing coordinator replied in the affirmative.

“Multiple. Many of those who’s life she’s ruined," Pence shot back.

"They have been through hell and back and simply do not want to relive a dark time in their lives just for a reality TV show. This is simply why I did what I did.

"To speak for those who’s lives and relationship have been ruined.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but the truth with always be the truth and there’s no way around that.”

Merissa dated Peter for about five months in 2012.

A few The Bachelor spoilers early on actually hinted that she may somehow be the one who ends up with Weber on the finale, but such talk has recently died down.

Fuller, meanwhile, told Chris Harrison this week that all allegations against her are false, saying of Pence:

“I think [Merissa] is somebody who just didn’t like me. … I don’t really know why she did it. I just think maybe she wanted to come on the show.”

The Bachelor’s two-part finale airs on ABC Monday, March 9, and Tuesday, March 10, at 8 p.m. ET.