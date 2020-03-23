Meghan McCain: Pregnant With First Child! Self-Isolating For the Rest of the Year!

by at .

Sometimes bad things happen to bad people, like when Harvey Weinstein catches COVID-19.

And sometimes good things happen to ... well, not bad people necessarily, but the kind of people with whom you really wouldn't want to get stuck in an elevator for any extended period of time.

Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, a Cowgirl

It's in that spirit that we offer our warmest congratulations to Meghan McCain who announced on Sunday that she's pregnant with her first child.

McCain made the announcement on Instagram, where she and her husband cosplayed as cowboys for some reason.

"My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant," The View co-host wrote.

"Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all"

McCain, Meghan

From there Meghan noted that she'll be “joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

That won't come as much of a surprise to View fans.

Meghan has been working remotely for the past week and strongly encouraging her viewers to follow the CDC's recommended social-distancing guidelines.

McCain didn't offer any details with regard to how long she'll be living in isolation, but since she'll either be pregnant or nursing a newborn for the remainder of the year, she might not be back on set full-time until 2021.

Meghan McCain View Pic

“She and her family are very excited by the news," a source tells People magazine.

"But right now, she’s finding strength at her role at The View. She knows her most important responsibility is to inform Americans to stay home and minimize the spread of the coronavirus.”

“I’m fortunate that my employer, ABC, has allowed me and my co-hosts to work remotely,” Meghan wrote over the weekend.

“I am indebted to our producers and crew," she continued.

Meghan McCain Speaks on The View

"I also want to acknowledge the heroes — the doctors, nurses, grocery and pharmacy workers, journalists, police officers, firemen and military — who are on the front lines of this fight.”

McCain ended with an appeal to her followers:

“Please stay safe,” she wrote. “Wash your hands and avoid public gatherings and I will continue to see you each morning on The View.”

Well, you may not agree with Meghan's politics -- or her unfortunate habit of shouting over her co-stars when they try to speak -- but we can all agree with that final sentiment.

The View Co-Hosts: RANKED!
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Meghan McCain Biography

Just Meghan McCain
Meghan McCain is the daughter of the U.S. Senator from Arizona and 2008 Republican presidential nominee, John McCain. Meghan McCain has... More »
Full Name
Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Photos

Meghan McCain Is Pregnant, a Cowgirl
Meghan McCain on a Red Carpet
McCain, Meghan
Meghan McCain Laughs
Meghan McCain View Pic
Meghan McCain and Bridget McCain

Meghan McCain Quotes

I have not known Bristol Palin very long, but there is a certain kinship I feel to her as I do other political daughters such as Chelsea Clinton, Jenna and Barbara Bush and Mary Cheney.

Meghan McCain

You can't fully understand it unless you have lived it. So I just wanted to let it be known that I support Bristol and the entire Palin family.

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Videos

Meghan McCain Mocks Kourtney Kardashian: Who Cares If You're 40? You're RICH!
Meghan McCain Mocks Kourtney Kardashian: Who Cares If You're 40? You're RICH!
Meghan McCain Clashes With Seth Meyers
Meghan McCain Clashes With Seth Meyers
Joy Behar & Meghan McCain Clash In Epic War of Words! WATCH!
Joy Behar & Meghan McCain Clash In Epic War of Words! WATCH!