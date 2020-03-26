Meghan Markle to Prince Harry: You're Not Allowed to Visit Your Corona-Infected Father

Earlier this week, the world was shocked to learn that Prince Charles has contracted the coronavirus.

Fortunately, palace officials say the 71-year-old has exhibited only mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery.

Of course, he'll be forced to remain in isolation for several weeks in order to minimize the risk of passing the virus on to others.

The situation serves as a reminder that even the royal family isn't exempt from the struggles that are facing so many billions today.

Sure, they may be quarantined in 19th century castles, but they're not immune to the pain and anxiety of being separated from an ailing loved one.

And that's a sad truth that Prince Harry is all too familiar with these days.

As you're no doubt aware, Harry and wife Meghan Markle have stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

The move won't take effect until April 1, but already, Harry and Meghan have started new lives in Canada.

Insiders say the couple is currently exercising extreme caution at their new home on Vancouver Island.

Meghan is reportedly terrified of the coronavirus, and with good reason.

The American pacific northwest -- just over the border from Harry and Meghan -- is one of the hardest-hit regions in the world.

And Meghan is justifiably concerned about the prospect of her 10-month-old son becoming ill.

And so, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are following WHO precautions and social distancing these days.

That means travel is severely restricted -- which means Harry has been unable to visit his sick father.

"Under no circumstances, is she okay with him traveling anywhere right now," a source tells The Daily Mail.

"Meghan said Harry’s been in touch with his dad… Of course, he’s frustrated," the insider adds.

"She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help."

The outlet goes on to report that Harry last saw his father "earlier this month" when the two of them appeared at Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 9.

It's understandable that Meghan and Harry would choose to be extra careful these days.

And it makes sense that Meghan would have to encourage known risk-taker Harry to play it safe for the sake of their son.

But you can expect that the decision to keep their distance from the UK will draw a mixed response from the British press and people, particularly amid reports that the couple flew to Los Angeles today in order to set up their new home in SoCal.

Yes, they flew private, but they still had to use public airports, and the US currently has more Covid-19 cases than any other country.

Critics of Meghan and Harry will probably argue that they'd like to see a bit more consistency in the Sussexes safeguards.