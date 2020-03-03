Meghan Markle to Hollywood: Cast Me as a Marvel Superhero!

Well, folks, we knew this was coming.

From the moment that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they'd be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, the tabloid media began wildly speculating about how the Sussexes would support themselves.

And it was only a matter of time before the ridiculous rumors about Meghan's career began to circulate.

As you're certainly aware, Meghan was an actress before she married Harry, so it stands to reason that there would be buzz about the possibility of her returning to Hollywood.

And to be clear, Meghan will almost certainly get involved with the film industry again at some point in the future.

But we imagine that involvement will more like producing a documentary about the food crisis in Africa and less like donning a cape and a motion-capture suit to save the world in a Marvel flick.

Yes, the folks at The Daily Mail are currently peddling the rumor that Meghan's main goal these days is to land a role as a superhero in the MCU.

“Meghan is planning a series of meetings in Hollywood," a source tells the newspaper.

"She has already done the voiceover for Disney and now word is out that she’s looking for a superhero film, as a voiceover or even on screen.”

The insider goes on to say that Meghan's not looking to carry a film herself -- at least not yet.

No, she'd prefer to start small with a role in an Avengers-style ensemble project.

“She knows she can’t carry a film as an actress. People won’t be able to get past the fact she’s Meghan Markle," says the source.

"But she’s determined to act again and she thinks a big, ensemble film is the way to go… something that pays big but which doesn’t put her front and center.”

So why the fixation on comic book films?

Well, it seems Meghan believes superhero roles are the ultimate status symbol these days, thanks to the A-list talent they attract.

"Pretty much every A-list actress including Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Alba, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lawrence and Halle Berry have starred in superhero movies," the source explains.

"There used to be a certain stigma attached to Marvel films but now they are the biggest market in the world. That’s what Meghan wants."

As for the other Disney rumor, it's true that Prince Harry has spoken to Bob Iger about the possibility of Meghan doing some voiceover work, but despite the Mail's claim, there's no evidence that she was immediately hired.

In fact, Iger recently stepped down as Disney CEO, so Harry might have been barking up the wrong tree.

It's understandable that he might not have considered such a possibility.

After all, the only person he's ever had to ask a favor of up to this point is his grandmother, who has been in her post for roughly 14,000 years.

