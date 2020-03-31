Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: We Officially Quit the Royal Family!

Now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially L.A. residents, their departure from the royal family is getting more and more real.

To that end, they have now signaled an end to using their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry have taken to their official Instagram account to make an important, bittersweet statement.

"As we can all feel," the post begins, "the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile."

It must feel weird to be moving into a new home and making announcements in the middle of a global pandemic.

"Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference," the Sussex couple continue.

Meghan and Harry write: "as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line."

"Together," their statement reads, "we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise."

"What’s most important right now," the pair affirm, "is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe."

They know as well as the rest of us that this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better.

"And," they write, "finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic."

"As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits," the statement continues.

Meghan and Harry say that "we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."

The pair, like Harry's mother, are known for their charity work and outreach.

Then comes, after that series of acknowledgments, the important announcement.

"While you may not see us here, the work continues," Harry and Meghan write.

What they mean by that is that they are discontinuing use of the Sussex Royal brand, on Instagram and beyond.

But at the same time, they want to assure people that they are not stopping charity and nonprofit work.

"Thank you to this community," Meghan and Harry express to their followers.

They thank them "for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world."

Though the pair are not drawing attention to it, they have received vile hate for years, primarily directed at Meghan.

Media in the UK hated her from the start, but the couple have many fans across the globe -- particularly in North America.

"We look forward to reconnecting with you soon," Harry and Meghan affirm.

In other words, they're probably going to open a new Instagram once things are set up and it's the right time.

"You’ve been great!" they gush.

"Until then," the statement concludes, "please take good care of yourselves, and of one another."

The statement is signed, simply, with their names.

THis is all in accordance with their deal with the Queen.

They are discontinuing use of the Sussex Royal brand.

They are still very much part of the royal family, and retain their titles.

Meghan and Harry have been using their brand to do as much good as they can.

Sometimes, that very simply means reminding followers of coronavirus safety precautions passed on from the World Health Organization.

There are many ways for charities to help, from providing groceries to the poor to ventilators to hospitals to housing for the homeless.

We are sure that these two will do whatever they can to help combat this terrible crisis.