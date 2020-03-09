Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Snubbed by the Queen?

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry are close. They always have been.

But how do things stand after two months of Megxit drama? The Queen's recent gesture tells the whole story.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have been visiting England again.

They are currently residing on Vancouver Island and have even been spotted house-shopping in L.A.

But they came home for a visit as Harry continues to play a limited role within the royal family.

And on Sunday, the day before Commonwealth Day, Meghan and Harry joined his grandmother at church.

An inside source sheds some light on the gesture while speaking to People.

"It was a really sweet gesture that the Queen asked them to church," the insider expresses.

"It’s telling," the source explains, "in the sense that these two are still her family."

"And as a family," the insider emphasizes, "they all love each other."

This is very much in keeping with the Queen's clarification which she issued earlier this year.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” Her Majesty assured.

She wrote: “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years."

"And," the Queen added, she will continue to "support their wish for a more independent life."

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth, and beyond," the Queen's statement read.

"And," Her Majesty expressed, "am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family."

"It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life," the Queen noted.

This flies in the faces of furious racists in the British tabloids who have loathed Meghan from the start.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey explained that there's more behind the Queen's encouragement than just her grandmotherly affection for Harry.

"She has a particular sensitivity to what Harry has been going through," Lacey claimed.

The biographer said that this is "because of her closeness to Margaret."

Lacey continued: "and seeing the same dramas and tensions played out two generations ago."

Margaret did not enjoy being the "spare" siblings to her sister.

For years, Harry has been vocal about his dislike of the burden that comes with royal birth.

He has lived a life of obligation despite no real chance of ever wielding power -- even if, heaven forbid, he should become King.

For the UK to retain its mascot, generation after generation live in gilded cages. It's a miserable existence for many.

Some thought that the Sunday meeting between the Duke and Duchess and the Queen was going to be a formal meeting.

After all, their conscious uncoupling from the royal family requires a lot of careful discussion and planning.

But that's not what went down on Sunday.

Instead, this was just a lovely Sunday lunch between a grandmother and, let's be real, her favorite grandchild.

There is only so much that the Queen can do to quash the ridiculous rumors that Meghan is viciously fracturing the family for her own amusement.

After all, the racist British media can always claim that she's just standing on ceremony and too dignified to call out this Jezebel.

But gestures like this one -- publicly spending time with Meghan and Harry -- go a long way.

The Queen is happy that her grandson is getting a real chance at happiness. What more could she want?