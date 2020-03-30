Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Really Asking Trump for Free Security?

Late last week, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially Los Angeles residents after months of residing in Vancouver.

Now, Trump is implying that they asked for government-funded security and were turned down. What is the truth?

As we reported just a few days ago, Meghan and Harry opted to move to Los Angeles.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, lives there, making it a great spot for them to live.

Additionally, Meghan is an actress and Harry himself could potentially have many opportunities to appear on film in the future.

Meghan may have been hated in the UK, but most people in North America love her. She'll be a perfect fit in L.A.

On Sunday, March 29, an infamously deranged lunatic took to Twitter with a bizarre announcement.

"I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom," Donald Trump's tweet began.

"It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada," he noted.

"Now they have left Canada for the U.S.," Trump's tweet continued. "However, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"

While it's nice to hear Trump shout "they must pay" about anything that's not a minority group or his political opponents, it was a strange tweet.

First of all, it's been known for months that Harry and Meghan were interested in living in Los Angeles.

They were spotted house-hunting in L.A., as we reported much earlier this year.

But we suppose that a guy who can't be bothered to read his own security briefings isn't going to keep abreast of any news that isn't about him.

As Entertainment Tonight is now reporting, Trump's tweet is also strange because Meghan and Harry never asked for government-funded security.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. Government for security resources," an insider reports.

The source confirms that "privately funded security arrangements have been made."

That is not actually much of a surprise.

Prince Harry is part of the royal family -- as his grandmother has affirmed multiple times. So are his wife and son.

He, Meghan, and Archie could easily become targets for extremists or opportunists who want to make a point or take a nation hostage.

The Queen may not be the head of government, but she is still the head of state -- which makes her and her entire family a symbol.

Plus, Harry and Meghan are worth tens of millions of dollars. Of course they need security.

But the same wealth that compounds their need for private security also gives them the means to hire it themselves.

Yes, there was chatter about Canada offering them security if they resided there.

But a huge part of Meghan and Harry's priorities involves not leeching off of public money when they are themselves wealthy.

So no reasonable person really thought that they were asking for free handouts.

If they never asked the US government to offer them gratis protection, why did Trump make that tweet?

Trump has a tell when he's lying, and that tell is "whenever he is speaking or writing."

It may be that he wished to appear "tough" on celebrities, particularly while he is being excoriated for his abysmal failures during this pandemic.

But he may also just personally dislike and resent Meghan and Harry because they are good people and therefore opposed to him and his policies.