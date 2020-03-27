Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Left Canada & Moved to LA!

Step aside Kardashians, there is a new royal fam in town!

That's right, the Sussexes have officially made their move to Los Angeles.

From the United Kingdom to Canada, to the United States... third time's a charm? We hope so!

According to multiple outlets, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie have left Vancouver Island in Canada for Meghan's hometown, where her mother, Doria Ragland, still lives.

A source told People that the Sussexes no longer reside in the house where they were previously staying on Vancouver Island and that they are now settled in L.A, where they are currently in social isolation.

"They have been living in a secluded compound and haven't ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic," the magazine reported.

At this point, it is unclear if this is a permanent move. However, a source from Entertainment Tonight says "It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the US."

Meanwhile, another source told The Sun why their move was a now or never decision.

"Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing and flights were stopping. They had to get out."

And although they had this move planned for some time, they quickly realized that Canada "would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area."

"They have a big support network there. It's where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based," added the source. "Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria."

The news of this relocation comes a day after Clarence House announced that Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The palace has confirmed that the Prince of Wales has been in touch with his two sons, William and Harry, following his diagnosis.

Charles was last seen with his sons at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Day Service on March 9, which marked Harry and Meghan's last official royal event in the U.K. before they step down as working royals on March 31.

While the Sussexes have clearly had a busy month, they have still taken the time to share resources on social media encouraging their followers to help slow the speard of the coronavirus.

"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need eachother. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary," they wrote to Instagram last week.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to repond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home."

"Our willingness as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring." Adding, "This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."

On Thursday, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex will be providing the narration for the upcoming Disneynature documentary, Elephants, which marks her first post-royal gig!

And now that she is back in La-La Land, home of movie and TV magic, we think it's safe to say that there will be plenty more opportunities ahead for the former actress.

Elephants will begin streaming on April 3 on Disney + and yes, of course, we will be tuning in to support our favorite ~local~ royal!