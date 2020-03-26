Mark Blum, Veteran TV Star, Dies of Coronavirus Complications

Mark Blum, a long-time actor who starred in the movies Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee -- as well as the recent TV series You -- has passed away due to complications from the Coronavirus.

He was 69 years old.

It's possible that not many readers out there have heard of Blum.

But we can almost guarantee you recognize his face.

The actor's small-screen career began in the 1980s with a guest spot on the medical drama St. Elsewhere -- and he then went on to appear in episodes of numerous shows, including:

Roseanne

Frasier

NYPD Blue

The West Wing

The Practice

Most recently, he starred opposite Penn Badgley as Mr. Mooney on the hit drama You.

Representatives for Blum have confirmed his death, while also stating that he had contracted Covid-19 at some point in the last several days.

No other details are available at this time.

Blum was also a fixture of the New York theater community, having won an Obie Award for his performance in the Playwrights Horizons production of a play from Albert Innaurato, "Gus and Al."

Moreover, he appeared on Broadway in Neil Simon's "Lost in Yonkers," Gore Vidal's "The Best Man" and more.

Tweeted theater company Playwrights Horizons in response to this sad news:

"With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week.

"Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater, and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you."

Blum’s TV credits also included The Blacklist, Elementary, The Good Fight and Succession.

"I'm sad about this. He was really very kind, was always supportive and funny, a gentle man and a great actor who loved the work," Patricia Arquette told TheWrap, adding:

"I'm so sad for his family and all the people who love him.

"This is a tragedy on so many levels. Rest in peace and power Mark Blum."

As of this writing, Covid-19 has taken the lives of over 1,000 Americans, with the figure growing significantly everyday.

Among the better known names who have passed away from the virus?

Top Chef Masters winner Floyd Cardoz and author Terrence McNally.

We sincerely hope everyone out there is taking all suggested health precautions and remaining safe and smart.

May Mark Blum rest in peace.