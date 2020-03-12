Madison Prewett: Defended by Dad After Savage Thrashing By Peter Weber's Mom

The fallout from this week's finale of The Bachelor continues.

Even as Hannah Ann Sluss roasted Peter Weber for being an indecisive tool, Madison Prewett got an earful - from Peter's mom.

But one person is solidly in Madison's corner - her dad.

Madison's father is making his voice heard even after Peter's mom explained in detail why Madison is all wrong for her son.

"Proud is an understatement," Chad Prewett gushed on Twitter.

"I believe in you," he said, "and support you always Madi Rose!"

Madison replied to her father, tweeting: "Love you so much!"

The 23-year-old Prewett avoided discussing or even really defending herself against Mama Weber's accusations.

Even as she was getting lambasted, she said she did not intend to "sit here and rehash all the things in the past."

Not dwelling is a good path to take, but it did leave fans with a lot of questions about Madi's side of the story.

"Honestly," Madison defiantly said, "this is about me and Peter, our journey, just he and I should be talking about."

Why does Barbara Weber care this much?

According to Peter's mother, she and her family waited for "three hours" before Madison showed up to meet them.

First impressions matter, folks.

"How do you expect a mother who loves her son with all of her heart to take that?" Barb asked on After the Final Rose.

"I couldn't ... my whole family, my son Jack, my husband, Peter, and myself, you didn't see that."

"And as a mother, that…wasn't what we were expecting," she said ... adding that she just preferred Hannah Ann.

"And therefore, when I said that I wanted Hannah Ann so badly," Barb said, "[it was] because I knew we just clicked right away."

"Unfortunately, we did not have that connection with Madison."

It probably did not help that Peter had filled them in on drama with Madison before they ever locked eyes with her, right?

Peter's mom has no doubts that Sluss was the better choice and his relationship with Prewett will fizzle out.

Hannah Ann believes this as well, saying Peter and Madison have different values (and he's not a real man).

But she seems resigned to the knowledge that she can't change his mind, saying that he will simply have to "fail to succeed."

Yikes.

"All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it's not going to work," Barb stated.

"So we've been trying to help them," Peter's mom shared.

"Would we want it to work? Yes."

Not mincing words, is she?

It's easy to understand things from Peter's family's perspective.

In their minds, they really bonded with Hannah Ann, easily one of the most beautiful women to ever grace the Bachelor franchise, and more importantly an "angel" who was all-in for Peter.

Then, another woman who is already causing drama with their Peter shows up three hours late.

We're not saying that Peter's mom actually needed to speak her mind on this, but ... one can understand her attitude.

Unfortunately, just as Barb may be laying it on a little thick, some of Madison's most diehard fans are going overboard.

We wish Peter and Madi the best, and think she's terrific, but she's not perfect, and shouldn't be put on a pedestal.

Some fans believe Madi is the only one with "morals" or "values," when in truth she simply has different morals and values.

Hannah Ann is immoral and has no values because she has sex then? She seems pretty darn wonderful to us overall.

Others have even gone so far as to accuse Barb of being, and we are not making this joke, "unsaved" or "anti-Christian."

Look. Barb might want to support her son now that this is all over, but she's hardly anti-Christian for loving Hannah Ann.

Slow your roll a little.