Madison Prewett & Luke Parker: New Couple Alert?!

When Madison Prewett issued her no-sex ultimatum to Peter Weber during his season of The Bachelor, she drew a lot of comparisons to a famously chaste contestant from the franchise's recent past.

As you may recall, Luke Parker from Hannah Brown's season became irate when he learned that Brown had slept with other men during her Fantasy Suite dates.

Obviously, there are some big differences between the two situations.

Madison calmly explained her views ahead of time, while Luke slut-shamed Hannah when she failed to read his mind and anticipate what he expected.

In general, Luke was a massive douche, while Madison seems like a nice, decent person who happens to have some old-school views that may have made her a poor fit for this particular reality franchise.

Anyway, despite the differences, it's not hard to see why Madison's situation dredged up memories of Luke for so many.

Even if they never appear on camera together, the stars of Bachelor Nation often wind up interacting at LA's Stagecoach festival or some similarly star-studded event.

That probably won't be happening this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems Madison and Luke have forged a friendship anyway.

Prewett turned 24 this week, and Luke was one of the first to offer his well-wishes.

"Happy birthday girl," he wrote on her Instagram page, as reported by E! News.

Immediately fans jumped to the conclusion that there's more going on here than a simple friendship.

"They should date," one fan replied under Luke's comment.

"Would be the perfect couple," another echoed.

"Here for this," a third follower chimed in.

The fact remains that Luke is a massive D-bag, which might be the reason that many Madi fans think she can do much, much better.

"Just ['cause] both have religious beliefs doesn't mean it would be a match," wrote one commenter.

"I can't with people."

"Ohh noo girl," another wrote, adding, "but Madi could teach him a thing or two."

That person didn't go into specifics, but we're guessing she meant that Madison could teach Luke a thing or two about how to express his beliefs and adhere to his principles without shaming other people.

Of course, it's not her responsibility to teach him that -- or anything else.

A better scenario would be Luke learning some important lessons on his own, before he embarks on his next relationship.

After all, this is a guy who had pretty much all of Bachelor Nation united in hatred.

That's no easy feat.

Dating Madison is about the only thing Luke could do to quickly rehab his public image, which is all the more reason that Madison should run in the opposite direction!