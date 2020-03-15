Lorenzo Brino, 7th Heaven Star, Dead at 21

Lorenzo Brino, a former child actor who was best known for his role on the show 7th Heaven, was killed in a car accident in Southern California last week, police revealed on Sunday.

He was 21 years old.

Lorenzo reportedly lost control of his 2016 Toyota Camry and crashede into a utility pole while driving in the city of Yucaipa, where he resided, just after 3 a.m. last Monday.

This, according to a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff's Departmen.

police was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle, per TMZ, and the accident remains under investigation.

Brino was one of the qudruplets who played infants and then older kids on the former WB/CW family drama.

He and his siblings -- Zachary Brino and Nikolas Brino and sister Myrinda "Mimi" Brino -- took on the roles of twins David and Sam, the youngest children in the large Camden brood.,

They were introduced early on and served as series regulars Seasons six through 11.

In response to this tragedy, Brino's sister shared a touching tribute to him on her Instagram page, including along with it several family photos such as the ones above and below.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it's true when people say 'gone but never forgotten,'" she wrote.

"Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had...

"I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side.

"Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I'll love you forever."

As TMZ noted, Brino's aunt, Janet Brino, also issued a tribute to the late 21-year-old.

"To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart," Janet said, adding:

"God needed another Angel and he took you.

"Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas ... You got a big job up there."

7th Heaven aired for 11 seasons, ending in 2007.

It helped launch the career of Jessica Biel and also starred Stephen Collins, Beverley Mitchell, Barry Watson, Catherine Hicks, Mackenzie Rosman, and David Gallagher.

"My heart is broken for his family!" Mitchell wrote on Instagram, concluding:

"So many fun memories watching them grow up! Just devastating! RIP Zo!! You were full of light and will not be forgotten! #7thHeaven."

May Lorenzo Brino rest in peace.