Leah Messer: My Daughter is Sick, Please Social Distance!

by at .

It's tragic but it's true:

Not everyone is taking the Coronavirus very seriously right now.

Leah Messer with Ali

You've likely seen the videos of spring breakers in Florida, partying on the beach in large groups and hitting up every bar that remains open.

Or you've probably heard the ignorant statements made in public by such famous names as Vanessa Hudgens and Donald Trump.

But Leah Messer is most decidedly not among this group.

The long-time Teen Mom star has made it clear to her social media followers that they won't be seeing her out or about any time soon -- for a very good and very personal reason.

Leah Messer on MTV Picture

“The Coronavirus may not affect some but it does my family. Ali has a compromised immune system because of her disease," Messer wrote on Facebook when the COVID-19 pandemic first swept America.

As has been sadly well-documented, Messer's 11-year old daughter was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy shortly after birth.

This means she's vulnerable to various diseases and, to put it bluntly, is simply weaker than the average child.

At some point, Ali may need in-home care and she sometimes uses a wheelchair to get around and so also sometimes undergoes breathing tests.

Leah Messer's Daughter Cheerleader

As a result?

Due to the outbreak of a virus that can turn deadly for anyone with this kind of pre-condition?

“We will choose to stay low key and are requesting that everyone FaceTime or call us," Messer added on Facebook, advising others to do the same and adding:

"We will be home watching movies and playing board games. Everyone take the CDC standard precautions and stay well.”

Leah Messer on the Phone

And that's the thing:

Even if you are young and healthy... even if you could contract the Coronavirus and barely experience any symptoms... you can easily go out in public, pass it along to someone else, who passes it along to someone else, who passes it along to someone else...

... and that person may be like Alii.

And that person may die.

Leah Messer Flat Tummy

This is what may folks who continue to ignore social distancing pleas either fail to understand -- or fail to care about.

Unfortunately, Leah's close friend, Kailyn Lowry, sounded like one of those folks earlier in the week.

“My 10 year old shouldn’t be coming home from school worried about the f-cking coronavirus. I hate it here.” Lowry recently tweeted, earning some well-deserved backlash, especially when she also wrote:

“People didn’t react this way about the Swine Flu.”

Kailyn Lowry Stirs Pot With Hot Take on Coronavirus: People Don't React Like This About the Flu!
Start Gallery

For the umpteenth time, everyone:

This is not the Swine Flu.

It it far more contagious, it has a much higher fatality rate, there is no vaccine for it and there is an extreme lack of testing for it... which means we don't even know how many people have actually been inflicted with the disease.

Truly, anyone out there could have it and millions of people are probably walking around with it.

And this is why we all need to follow Messer's example: Just. Stay. Away. From. People.

Leah Messer with Kailyn Lowry

Now, is Leah Messer in a cult? That's a topic worth debating.

But should you listen to all the health experts and practice social distancing and see as few people as possible for the next several weeks?

Yes. This is not a topic for debate.

Leah Messer to Fans: Y'all Wanna Help My Cult Brainwash Some Teens?
Start Gallery

Show Comments
Tags:

Leah Messer Biography

Leah Messer Calvert Picture
Leah Messer stars on Teen Mom 2. That's on MTV. She's married to her baby daddy Corey Simms, which makes her relatively unique and stable... More »
Full Name
Leah Messer

Leah Messer

Leah Messer Photos

Leah Messer with Ali
Leah Messer Online
Leah Messer Flat Tummy
Leah Messer's Daughter Cheerleader
Leah Messer Diet Ad
Leah Calvert on the Phone

Leah Messer Videos

Leah Messer Cult Video: What in Gawd's Name is Going On Here?!
Leah Messer Cult Video: What in Gawd's Name is Going On Here?!
Jeremy Calvert Asks Leah Messer On a Date
Jeremy Calvert Asks Leah Messer On a Date
Leah Messer to Young Moms: THIS Is How You Deal With Baby Daddy Drama!
Leah Messer to Young Moms: THIS Is How You Deal With Baby Daddy Drama!