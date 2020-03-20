Kylie Jenner Listens to Surgeon General, Begs Everyone to "STAY INSIDE!"

Here's a sentence we never thought we'd write:

Kylie Jenner has heeded the advice of the country's Surgeon General and done what she can to keep America safe.

Yup, folks, this is where things now stand in the United States.

On Thursday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams appeared on Good Morning America and sent a message to folks such as Jenner; folks that have an ungodly number of followers on social media.

He talked about Covid-19 and how it's a pandemic and how many young people, such as those on Spring Break, appear to be ignoring dire requests from experts to stop interacting with strangers.

By continually doing so, they're putting their own health at risk, as well as the health of, literally, everyone around the world.

And this is where Jenner came in.

"We are seeing new data from Italy that suggests that young people may be at a higher risk than what we previously thought," Adams warned during his appearance, adding:

"Think about your grandfather, think about your grandmother, think about the fact you're spreading disease that could ultimately be what kills them."

He then singled Jenner out:

We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying.

To Kylie's credit, she later heeded the call.

“Hey, guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner wrote in a lengthy Instagram post last night, continuing as follows:

“I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing.

"I listened to the Surgeon General this morning…he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.”

Stars such as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba have been diagnosed with the disease.

So have thousands of other citizens, while well over 100 people have died and numerous cities have shut down all essential businesses in the wake of forecasts that portend far more people dying in the coming days, weeks and months.

This is a national emergency.

“Please stay inside,” Kylie begged.

“Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine.

"If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people.

"It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.”

Again, to her credit, Kylie kept going:

Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults.

I love you guys. We’re going to get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self-quarantine.

Jenner then encouraged other influencers to speak up to their fanbases as well.

This is all true, folks.

New data has reported that at least 29% of the first 2,500 cases of COVID-19 in the United States were people ages 20-44 years.

Of that number, at least 20% were required to be hospitalized, 12% of that number needed intensive care treatment, and 55% of all cases were under the age of 65.

A 34-year old man also died this week from the disease.