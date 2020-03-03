Kylie & Kendall Jenner Post Nearly-Nude Pics From $10K-a-Night Airbnb

Sadly, most of us will never get to spend the night in a rental mansion in the Bahamas.

But at least we can live vicariously through Kylie and Kendall Jenner's extraordinarily thirsty vacation photos.

As you're probably aware, Kylie is the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire.

We'll always feel the need to put "self-made" in quotes, because -- let's be honest -- she had a lot of help, and she's only self-made in the sense that she didn't inherit her cash.

Kylie was born into one of the world's most famous families, which goes a long way when you're launching a cosmetics brand or -- in Kendall's case -- a career as a runway model.

None of this is to take away from the ladies' accomplishments, which are considerable.

We're just saying don't beat yourself up if your idea of a vacation looks more like six friends splitting a single room in a Budget Inn 45 minutes from the Jersey Shore.

Kylie, of course, is also a mom.

She welcomed daughter Stormi in February of 2018.

Most single moms with a 2-year-old at home don't even have time to think about the beach, much less jet off to the Bahama on a whim.

The punishing workout regimen that keeps the Jenner girls at about negative 5 percent body fat would be an impossibility for most people, particularly those tasked with chasing a toddler around all day.

And if you ever want to hear truly explosive laughter, you should suggest the idea of renting a beachside mansion to one of your single mom friends.

Now that's comedy.

Again, we're not hating on KJ and KJ.

Just pointing out that the homie F. Scott Fitzgerald wasn't lying when he said "the very rich are different from you and me."

As for why the rental house on Harbour Island is so wildly expensive, according to TMZ, the place includes six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as "luxury amenities," such as "a guest house with a bar and a king-size bed, a gym with a Peloton bike, a kitchen complete with “chef-grade appliances” and a breakfast bar, and a sprawling swimming pool that overlooks the ocean."

And don't worry, all that space isn't going to waste.

Kendall and Kylie are joined on their vacay by model Amber Asaly, as well as Kylie's new BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou.

And what are the ladies doing besides posing for poolside pics?

Well, according to her Instagram Story, Kendall and Kylie spent Monday night watching The Bachelor, and Kylie was hooked up to an IV drip for the occasion.

No word on why she needed her veins pumped full of saline solution.

But judging from her latest pics, the girl is thirsty AF!

Yes, that's our jealousy talking.