Kourtney Kardashian On the Coronavirus: God is Punishing Us For Our Sins!

Everyone seems to have their own conspiracy theory as to how the coronavirus came to be, whether they believe it was leaked by bio-terrorists in a lab or (my personal favorite) that Greta Thunberg herself created the strand to give our Earth a minute to breathe.

Well, Kourtney Kardashian has a theory, too! And it's a rather deep, somewhat controversial reasoning as to why this is happening to the world and how we can... make it stop?

The reality star, 40, is turning to the Bible for answers during the coronavirus pandemic, and she appears to suggest that it is God punishing us for our "evil" behavior.

On Wednesday, the Poosh founder shared a photo of a Bible verse (2 Chronicles 7:13-14) that has since gone viral on the internet amid the global health crisis.

The verse reads:

"Whenever I hold back the rain or send locusts to eat up the crops or send an epidemic on my people, if they pray to me and repent and turn away from the evil they have been doing, then I will hear them in heaven, forgive their sins and make their land prosperous again."

The post that was uploaded to Kourt's Instagram Story, which was first shared from another account, featured the highlighted passage which had the worlds 'Pay attention children' written above it.

Kourtney seems to be giving a lot of thought into the rise of the virus, as she also shared a passage from a 2008 book called "End of Days" in which psychic Sylvia Brown predicted the pandemic.

Sister Kim Kardashian later shared a screenshot from the book and said her older sister had shared it in their family group chat.

If you haven't seen the message yet, prepare for chills and read below:

"In around 2020 a severe pneumonia-like illness will spread throughout the globe, attacking the lungs and the bronchial tubes and resisting known treatments."

"Almost more baffling than the illness itself will be the fact that it will suddenly vanish as quickly as it arrived, attack again ten years later, and then disappear completely."

Kourtney is clearly taking this ongoing health crisis seriously (as are her famous sisters) and has been successfully using her voice to share the importance of social distancing and self-care.

She has recently uploaded posts to her lifestyle website Poosh called, "What to do when you're social distancing", "3 techniques to calm your nervous system", and Education + inspiring ways to pass the time."

(Important reads, highly! recommend!)

And to leave you on a happy note -- we have less than one week until the premiere of season 18 of KUWTK!! Thank GOD!