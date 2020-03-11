Kourtney Kardashian: Man, Filming KUWTK with Kim and Khloe SUCKED

Late last year, we learned that Kourtney Kardashian had reached her breaking point with her sisters and with KUWTK.

Now, she's shading her sisters, and their falling out has been years in the making.

As we all know, Kourtney Kardashian is taking a small step back from her previously prominent role on her family's show.

This week, she told Health Magazine about her new, shifted priorities.

"I’m really trying to put my energy into things that are fulfilling and enjoyable," Kourtney reasoned.

The shady implication here, of course, is that she finds iflming with her sisters to be unfulfilling and miserable.

Things have been getting progressively worse between Kourtney and her close-in-age sisters.

"I might need an attorney when that first episode comes out," the eldest Kardashian child recently "joked."

She added that things do "get better,” but that her relationship with Kim does get “a little violent."

Fans have seen that in the alarming teasers. Yikes.

Khloe has also tried to take Kourtney to task, if less physically, over her on-screen antics.

"It’s really bothersome to Kim and I that we, like, bust our ass, and we film all the time," she said when she confronted Kourt.

"We’re open. We don’t have a ton of boundaries, in our opinion, not in comparison to," Khloe expressed, "it’s like Kourtney gives us nothing."

At the time, they had snuck up on Kourt who was trying to have a business meeting without the cameras, for once.

Kourtney has opened up about how she feels that her role on the show impacted her real life.

"I shared everything from my relationship with Scott. Everything," Kourt noted.

"To where all these people were involved in my relationship," she said, "and it was horrible for our relationship."

Kourtney expressed: "You know, I’ve spent so many years on camera, and I’m just in a different headspace."

Kourtney then spoke her mind to producers, explaining: "I just don’t want to film every day and have it be a toxic environment."

"We are all different people," she reasoned. "We have different things that are important to each of us."

Kourt affirmed: "My well-being is more important than the show. I’m not giving in"

She shared that she felt like “every day, almost, I was being picked on and criticized and I just couldn’t take it anymore."

"You hear that??? If I don't take my meeting as scheduled then I couldn't launch my ULB KKW BEAUTY collection!" Kim livetweeted an episode.

She continued: "AND I had this oNLY time slot to plan my baby shower, but Kourt wouldn't budge to help a sis out!"

"We all have our own priorities," Kourtney not-so-subtly tweeted back. "Mine is being a mother."

"And mine is not?" Kim asked. "The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!"

"What the f--k does that mean?? I didn’t want peace??" Khloe tweeted during another very public spat.

"Wait are you for real @kourtneykardash???" she asked.

"Do we want to get into why all of us were frustrated with you?" Khloe challenged. "You want to do this on twitter?"

"Please explain when I ever jumped in on that situation," she wrote. "I’m the one who fucking called you to make sure you were good. "

Even beyond these very public Twitter brawls, the show itself has shown Kourtney getting increasingly distant.

Look, everyone hates when someone, including the Kardashians, demands that people put down their phones and act more "present."

(Seriously, nobody likes that and nobody likes the person who's saying it)

But Kourtney has been straight-up zoning out, phoning in her appearances on the show.

Kourtney is hot, but KUWTK is more about drama than it is about thirst.

If this were Real Housewives, Kourt would probably have been fired a year ago if not sooner for her on-screen behavior.

But we all knew that Kourt could only go for so long with her bad attitude without something changing.

Perhaps her reduced role will make her happier. Only time will tell.