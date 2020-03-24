Carole Baskin: Did the Tiger King Star Really Feed Her Husband to Her Pets?!

I'm going to go ahead and assume that if you are here, you've already tuned in to Netflix's new docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness that dropped on Friday, March 20.

Also going to assume that, like me, you came for the cute baby tigers and stayed for the mess.

But for those of you who haven't yet seen the series, it follows Joe Exotic -- an Oklahoma based exotic-animal breeder who ends up becoming a convicted criminal -- and his longstanding battle with the self-proclaimed "Mother Teresa of Cats" Carole Baskin.

The 57-year-old "Tiger King" has a rather uncomfortable and deep-seated rivalry with Baskin, and he even publicly alleged that she was responsible for her missing husband's death in 1997 after feeding him to her tigers.

While authorities didn't find any piece of evidence (like, they literally found nothing), Don Lewis' disappearance remains a mystery to this day.

And after watching the show, and Joe Exotic's disturbing "Here Kitty Kitty" music video, you probably asked yourself what did I just watch? What even is humanity?? Or more importantly, Did Carole Baskin actually feed her dead husband to her tigers??

But it's all good, guys! Our favorite 'lawyer' and pop-culture icon is getting to the bottom of it for us!

That's right, Kim Kardashian revealed that she was deep into the "crazy" series on Sunday, March 22, when she took to her 64M Twitter followers to ask the same pressing question.

"Wow the amount of texts I've gotten about Tiger King since I tweeted about it all have mentioned their belief that Carole killed her husband! she wrote. "What are your thoughts? Do you think Carole killed him?"

The question came a few hours after Kim's original tweet that said, "Has anyone seen Tiger King on Netflix?!?! It is crazy!!!!"

However, after the popular show aired and received some immediate attention (@ Kim K), Baskin felt the need to defend herself, which she did in a lengthy blog post which was published on March 22.

"Lies in Netflix Tiger King regarding disappearance of Don Lewis," Carole began her post.

"When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive."

"There are no words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers," she continued.

"As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago."

"The series presents this without any regard for the truth or in most cases even giving me an opportunity before publication to rebut the absurd claims," she added.

"They did not care about truth. The unsavory lies are better for getting viewers."

She later laid out every detail that happened before Don's mysterious disappearance, and also explained every moment that she thought the series got wrong, including a 1997 application for a restraining order.

"Don was not easy to live with and like most couples we had our moments," Baskin concluded.

"But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance."

Even though Carole may not be a fan of the show, understandably, it still hits home and successfully explores the overall fascination surrounding exotic animal breeding in America.

While the Netflix doc does have it all -- polygamy, drugs, murder, cute cats! -- I think we can all agree that the heart of the show is much louder than all of that.

These beautiful creatures should not be kept in captivity designed by humans! And what gives us the right to interact with them?

Despite Carole's disappointment with Netflix, she is happy that Joe Exotic is now behind bars and that the years of harassment have finally ended.

She is also busy focusing on something far more important, like passing her federal bill known as the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which cracks down on sales of big cats.