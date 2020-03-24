Kim Kardashian: Taylor Swift is STILL a Liar and a Snake!

Kim Kardashian has taken to Twitter to slam Taylor Swift as a snake and a liar.

Yes. Again.

The former adult film star and the beloved singer first started feuding back in the summer of 2016... after Kim and husband Kanye West released snippets of a phone conversation between the rapper and Swift.

During this chat, Swift appeared to give West permission to reference her in his song "Famous."

After it came out, however, Swift complained about the way Kanye trashed her in this track.

The stars went back and forth and it got really annoying and we recapped the outbreak of this feud HERE.

Multiple times over the past couple years, both Kim and Taylor have referenced the rivalry, partly to put it behind them -- and partly to keep throwing shade at the other.

We really thought it over, though.

But then:

A lengthy video of Kanye talking to Taylor hit the Internet this week (below)... and now here we are again.

As you can see in this footage, Kanye and Swift do talk about the song and Taylor does say the part about West rapping about how his foe "owes" him "sex" is okay.

But Taylor never gives Kanye permission to trash her as a "bitch," which seems to be the real point of contention between the parties: Just what Swift was blessing during the phone call.

On Monday, meanwhile, Swift took to her Instagram stories to react to all the renewed interest in the beef between her and the Wests.

Wrote Swift:

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)...

"Swipe up to see what really matters."

Swiping up prompted her followers to a donation page for the organization Feeding America.

Pretty great response, right? Swift got some digs in, while also hopefully raised some money for an important cause.

Kardashian, however?

She posted a flood of tweets on Monday night defending herself against the singer and once again attacking Swift.

“To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that ‘Kanye never called to ask for permission…’" wrote Kim.

"They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word ‘bitch’ was used without her permission."

Kim continued:

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she 'declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.

Back in 2016, Taylor's rep told E! News in a statement (which does reflect Kim's aforementioned assertion):

"Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account. She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.

"Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.'"

In response to Kardashian' most recent tweets, Swift’s rep shared her “UNEDITED original statement” on Twitter, as you can see above.

Elsewhere, Kim defended her husband’s “right to document his musical journey and process,” and said she would “never” have released the footage if Swift had not “forced me to defend him.”

She also vowed to finally shut the heck up about all this.

"This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares," Tweeted Kardashian, referencing the Coronavirus pandemic and concluding:

"Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters.

We really are.

Which means the celebrity gossip world can serve as a nice distraction... but not by these two once again going at it online.

Instead, let's all donate to Feeding America.

And let's all distance ourselves socially, as well as emotionally from anything Kim or Taylor or Kanye says about all this nonsense.