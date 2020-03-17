Khloe Kardashian: Caught Lying to Fans About Tristan Thompson Relationship?

by at .

Looking back, on some level, we've known this news was coming for at least the past few months.

We didn't want to admit it to ourselves at the time, but in retrospect, all the signs were there:

Khloe and Tristan's Thanksgiving

Evasive answers during interviews, flirtatious social media comments, invitations to family parties ...

Yes, folks, whether we like it or not, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are back together.

The first big sign came back in December, when Tristan attended the Kardashian Christmas party.

We don't care how committed you are to co-parenting, the cheating baby daddy doesn't pose for pics at family parties unless he's back together with the mom.

Khloe and Tristan on New Year's Eve!

In the months that followed, Khloe tried to keep the reconciliation on the down-low, while Tristan didn't seem to seem to care if the whole world knew.

So far this year, Tristan has commented on just about everything Khloe has posted, often with heart-eye emojis, just in case there was any doubt that they're totally bonin'.

Now, it seems Khloe has decided to stop with the subterfuge and just let the whole world know what's going on ... well, sort of.

Earlier this week, Khloe posted the photo below on her Instagram page:

Khloe Hangs With True

The pic shows a barely-recognizable Khloe twinning with daughter True in a set of white pajamas.

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe captioned the pic.

She added a whole slew of flying dove emojis in case anyone doubted how joyful she was feeling in the moment.

Again, shout-outs to cheating exes are not customary on social media, especially when the guy cheated with your sister's best friend, and it wasn't the first or even the second time he got caught.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Halloween

Many fans took this pic as the latest indication that Khloe and Tristan are officially back together.

When one fan went so far as to ask Khloe point-blank, however, she received yet another evasive reply.

"It means her parents love her beyond measure," Khloe replied.

Okay, so Khloe's not flat-out lying here.

Cuddle for Khloe

But she's certainly going to great lengths to avoid telling the truth.

Some of her followers have speculated that with the NBA on hiatus due to the coronavirus, Tristan has decided to dedicate his free time to winning Khloe back.

We'll take that theory one step further:

These two have been back together for months, and they're using this time to make a younger sibling for True.

You heard it here first, folks!

Khloe Kardashian Makes Stunning Admission, Says Tristan Thompson Threatened to Kill Himself
