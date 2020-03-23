Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: Quarantined Together, Probably Making a Baby

Like millions of Americans, you're probably holed up somewhere wondering when this coronavirus pandemic might begin to subside so that life can regain a semblance of normalcy.

The bad news is, we have no idea. The good news is, we're happy to distract with far less consequential questions for which we do have the answer:

For example, are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson back together?

The answer, sadly, is yes.

Just last week, Khloe was caught lying about the fact that she's officially welcomed Tristan back into her life.

But either True's mom doesn't realize that actions speak louder than words, or she's stopped caring if the would knows she's back with her ex.

Either way, according to a new report from Us Weekly, these two are living it up together in COVID-free love nest.

“Khloé, Tristan and True are quarantining together,” a source tells the site.

We won't bother to split hairs about the differences between social-distancing, self-isolation, and quarantine.

But from the sound of it, Khloe, Tristan, and True are all un-infected and hoping to stay that way.

The fact that Khloe and Tristan are in self-isolation together doesn't necessarily mean they're passing the time by knocking boots.

But given the months of rumors that they're back together and hoping to give True a little sibling in the near future, we thinks it's safe to say there's very little social distance between Khloe and Tristan's genitals these days.

“Khloe doesn’t have bad or negative feelings toward Tristan at this point," says the insider.

"Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad," the source adds.

"Khloe has been open and receptive toward Tristan."

Wow. Either the innuendo was unintentional, or the source deserves some kind of award for all that talk about Khloe having a soft spot for Tristan, and being "open and receptive" toward her ex.

In any case, it seems top us that the message is pretty clear:

Khloe and Tristan are hoping to be the first celebs to join the post-corona baby boom.

We're already bracing ourselves for the announcement video in which Khloe cradles ber bump, and says something like "you can't flatten this curve!"