Kenny Rogers Dies; Legendary Singer Was 81

Kenny Rogers, a beloved singer and performer, passed away at his home on Friday.

He was 81 years old.

“The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81," reads a statement that confirmed the sad news.

It continues:

"Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

"The family is planning a small private service at this time out of concern for the national COVID-19 emergency.

"They look forward to celebrating Kenny’s life publicly with his friends and fans at a later date."

Rogers is a Country Music Hall of Famer, but his career spanned multiple types of music and he had fans from all genres.

The crooner was known for an impressive string of hits that crossed over to top 40 pop hit radio.

The biggest of his 60-year career include, "The Gambler," "Coward of the County," "Lucille," "Lady" and his #1 duet with Dolly Parton, "Islands in the Stream."

While the timing of his death may have come as a surprise to some readers out there, the singer has had serious health issues in the past.

Back in 2018, for example, he had to cancel the remaining dates of his 'Gambler's Last Deal' farewell tour due to unspecified "health challenges."

When he was forced to cancel, Kenny joked at the time: "I didn't want to take forever to retire.

Then, on May 31, 2019, spokespeople for the star put tabloid rumors about his near-death to bed, revealing that Rogers was hospitalized, yet in stable health.

“Kenny was recently admitted to a local Georgia hospital and treated for dehydration,” the statement from his rep read about 10 months ago.

"He will remain there to complete some physical therapy to get his strength back prior to discharge.

"He appreciates the concern and well wishes he has received from his fans and can assure everyone he plans on sticking around through the years to come."

The icon was born and raised in Houston, and was the fourth of eight children. He has also five kids of his own ... and got married five different times.

Over his illustrious five decades-long career -- which includes sales of over 100 million records -- Rodgers won three Grammys, 18 American Music Awards, and the aforementined spot in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Kenny also released a mind-boggling 39 studio albums.

A very successful businessman, Rogers co-founded the restaurant chain Kenny Rogers Roasters, which once earned a prominence reference on a popular Seinfeld episode.

His final concert took place on October 25, 2017, at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Rogers is survived by his fifth wife, Wanda, and three adult children, in addition to his twins.

May Kenny Rogers rest in peace.