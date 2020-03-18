Kendall Jenner: See Her Bikini Pics That Literally Broke The Internet!

"Me and this bikini: a love story" is what Kendall Jenner perfectly captioned a series of photos to her Instagram page earlier this month.

And while it is not out of character for the 24-year-old model to show off her no-fat-whatsoever figure with her 124 million IG followers, she took this bikini shoot to the next level.

If you haven't seen the photos yet, please see below for some better understanding.

Yep. She looks flawless. She is practically naked. And I'd be lying if I said I didn't immediately google to see how much the baroque-print bikini cost 5 seconds after falling in love with the fabric -- or um, lack thereof.

We totally get why Kendall is so obsessed.

Btw, the suit cost $160... and while I almost put it on credit, I *smartly* came to the conclusion that it wouldn't be worth it, because, well, no one else could ever wear it quite like that.

But that didn't stop a lot of her followers from purchasing the Sommer Swim's latest collection after the photos went viral. In fact, you could say she broke the internet because of all the attention and oh yeah, $ales.

Kendall gave it some top-notch (& free!) press after all, so of course, the demand skyrocketed.

The KUWTK star posed in the tiny two-piece, rocking a wide-brimmed straw hat while enjoying some watermelon and a book. *the perfect accessories for any IG pic, really*

The four shots had celebrities and fans drooling all over the comment section. Sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both commented heart eye emojis, as well as BFF and fellow model Gigi Hadid.

And while most fans were busy praising Kenny's perfect abs, some cared more about the book she had sitting next to her -- "How To Cure A Ghost" by Fariha Roisin.

Fariha Roisin is an author known for writing "femme queer" poetry and this book, in particular, is all about her journey through self-acceptance as a Muslim woman and as a lesbian.

Some of Kendall's fans found her reading material interesting as many believe she is either a lesbian or bisexual but has yet to come out of the closet.

The supermodel has been linked to many men throughout the years, but you never know!

It is an interesting insight, I must say. However, I find it more interesting that a human can literally look like that.