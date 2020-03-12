Kelly Dodd: Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson Were Toxic Trolls!

Right on the heels of Kelly Dodd's disgusting analogy disparaging Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson, she's hastily doing damage control.

She says that she wishes them the best ... then turns right back around and says that it's a relief to be filming without them.

Us Weekly spoke to Kelly Dodd who wants to make it clear that she doesn't wish any ill will upon her former frenemies.

"Honestly, I wish the best for them," she expresses.

"But," Kelly quickly adds, "we are not missing them at all."

Considering that she just recently compared Tamra and Vicki to, dare we say it, flatulence, this new disparagement sounds almost polite.

"It’s actually a relief," Kelly says of the filming the new season.

She marvels that "It’s actually really fun and enjoyable."

"And," Kelly adds, "[we’re] not walking on eggshells."

"It’s going to be a lighter, more fun, not as toxic show," she opines.

In the mean time, Kelly says that she does not "run into them because they don’t live in Newport Beach."

She doesn't predict that she will ever be friends with Tamra or Vicki in the future, no matter what happens.

Not, she says, after the "dark cloud" that hovered over last season.

“They’re not my friends,” Kelly characterizes, adding: “I wish them and their families the best."

"I’ve been so busy with the show and the company," Kelly says, "and my daughter [Jodie] and [fiance] Rick.”

“I just got an assistant today," she announces, "and I should have gotten one a long time ago!"

"I’ve been in the middle of a move and it’s just been overwhelming," Kelly explains.

"I have not had time to plan anything!" she shares. "I have not had time!"

In case you're wondering why Kelly Dodd is doing so many interviews about her former castmates, it's for two reasons.

First, she's promoting her beverage brand, Positive Beverage, and it's charity drive.

(Hey, we're never going to complain about people using their wealth and fame to fight cancer)

The second is that she seems to just love shading Tamra and Vicki. That's ... not a surprise.

As much as Kelly disparages her former castmates, she seems head over heels about her current ones.

"Braunwyn has been really supportive of my business," she reveals.

"All of them have!" Kelly quickly clarifies. "But Braunwyn really pushes it for me, and her husband, Sean [Burke]."

"They’ve been great," she gushes.

"Zach’s grandmother died of breast cancer," she says of her business partner, "and two of my friends got diagnosed with breast cancer."

"1 in 7 women will get breast cancer and you don’t even have to have the BRCA gene," Kelly reminds.

"So it’s beautiful -- we’re launching this … you know when people launch a charity it’s usually for just one month or whatever,” she says.

“Well, we want to do 365 days," Kelly explains. "We’re going to give an initial $20,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation."

"And then," she concludes, "we’re going to give an additional five cents for every can that’s sold."