Kate Beckinsale: Harvey Weinstein Screamed at Me to Show My Tits

Now that convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, some survivors may feel a sense of closure.

Kate Beckinsale is reflecting upon a strong, negative memory of Weinstein in which he screamed sexual obscenities at her.

Kate Beckinsale uploaded a set of red carpet photos from a 2001 movie premiere.

In the pics, as you can see above, she looks absolutely stunning in an all-white pantsuit.

It's a classy, gorgeous look.

She was being respectful given the circumstances. Unfortunately, this is what made her a target for Weinstein's ire.

"These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5, 2001," Kate captions.

If you are young enough to not remember, the entire nation was shell-shocked for the month that followed 9/11.

"We all refused to go," she writes.

Kate explains "because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf, disrespectful idea possible."

"But Harvey insisted," Kate grimly recalls.

She recounts: "We flew into New York and somehow got through it."

"The next morning Harvey called me and asked if I would like to bring my less than two year old daughter to his house," Kate says.

Harvey apparently told her that this was "for a playdate with his similar aged daughter I said ok."

"I turned up and he immediately called for his nanny to take the babies to another room to play," Kate narrates.

She shares: "I went to go with them and he said 'No, you wait here.'"

"The minute the door closed," Kate reveals, "he started screaming 'you stupid fucking C--T, you C--T you ruined my premiere!'"

"I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake," she adds.

Kate recounts: "He said, 'If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits.'"

She recalls him admonishing her: 'You do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid f--king c--t .'"

"The shock made me burst into tears," Kate very understandably reveals.

She adds: "I tried to say “Harvey,the city is on fire, people are still looking for their relatives.'"

Kate shares that she told him: "'none of us even felt the premiere was appropriate much less coming out dressed like it’s a bachelor party.'"

"He said,”I don’t care -it’s my f--king premiere and if I want p--sy on the red carpet that’s what I get,'" she details..

Kate describes him: "Screaming. Livid."

"I managed to get myself and my child out of there," she reveals.

"And yes," Kate says, "that was one of many experiences I had that there was no recourse for,and falls under no felony."

"But I WAS punished for it," she reveals, "and for other instances where I said no to him for years, insidiously and seeming irreversibly."

"Hearing that he has gone to prison for 23 years is a huge relief to me," Kate expresses.

She continues, saying that her relief is "on behalf of all the women he sexually assaulted or raped."

"And I hope will be a deterrent to that sort of behavior in this and any other industry," Kate announces.

"Having said that," she writes, "the crimes that are not crimes, the inhumane bullying and sick covert abuse."

Kate notes that these are things "for which there is STILL no recourse no matter who you tell (and I did tell),these too need to go."

"I hope and pray that we as an industry can start to actually outlaw all abuses of power," Kate emphasizes.

"And," she continues, she hopes to "expose them and eliminate them, for all genders, forever."

Kate concludes her post: "And Rose, brava."

Imagining ourselves in Kate's shoes, learning that this man sees her as a sex object to be displayed rather than a person, is truly grim.

After reading that harrowing story, it's a good time to remember that Weinstein's attorney pleaded with the court to give a lenient sentence.

His defender claimed that Weinstein would "die" if imprisoned for more than five years.

The court sentenced the convicted rapist to 23 years in prison.

Every now and then, the justice system gets something right.