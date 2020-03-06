Kailyn Lowry Told to "Stop Chasing D-ck," Calls Out Pathetic Haters

Kailyn Lowry deserves a little bit of ridicule, you guys.

She deserves the occasional joke and, sure, a hint of judgment.

That's to be expected when someone gets pregnant with four kids by three different men, and twice by someone against whom she's taken out a restraining order.

Lowry has a few issues, that's all we're saying. She would admit this herself.

And yet: The Teen Mom 2 star does NOT deserve all the hate and derision that has come her way. Honestly, no one does.

As previously reported and discussed, Lowry has been slammed left and right by random trolls on social media.

One loser told Lowry to keep her legs closed.

Kailyn has responded by saying this pregnancy has put her through more anxiety than all of the others combined -- and, again, yes, Lowry has brought a lot of these criqitues on herself.

But they've plummeted to unfair new levels of magnitude.

"The hate I get from followers and viewers is on another f-cking level," the MTV personality wrote on Twitter a few days ago.

And that was before Lowry received the following comment:

"You're so f-cking pathetic!" someone wrote to Lowry, adding:

"Quit chasing dick & mean that don't want you. Learn how to take care of your kids by your damn self."

As Kailyn recently told a different critic, she absolutely takes care of all her kids. She's anything but a deadbeat mom.

"I receive messages and comments and DMs and tweets like this all day long," wrote Lowry on Instagram in response to the diss above, continuing as follows:

"Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are exhausting."

Added Lowry in her reasoned reply:

"People are constantly telling me not to let it get to me but they have no idea what it’s like to see hate like this cloud every good comment.

'The crazy part about this whole thing is that I don’t seek men out. I don’t sleep around. My kids know their dads. I ask them for nothing."

She is actually correct in saying this. We can't even think of any man Kailyn has dated with whom she did NOT have a child.

The 27-year old doesn't sleep or date around; she simply gets pregnant by every man she dates. It's an unusual situation, to be sure.

Lowry is aware that she's in the spotlight and can't plead totally innocent in all of this.

She concluded on Instagram by saying the following:

You can have any opinion you want about me - THATS fine. But it’s none of my business. So before you actually send me the hate message - or anyone the nasty comment please ask yourself what your end goal is here...

Does this make you feel good? Do you think it’s going to change something in me?

Lowry has since made her Twitter account private.

And can anyome blame her?

“At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids," Lowry said this month to Us Weekly.

"I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”