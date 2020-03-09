Kailyn Lowry to Fans: Stop Harrassing Me About My Baby's Name!

As you've likely heard by now, Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fourth child.

There's been a good deal of controversy surrounding the news, especially since it seems that Lowry got pregnant by Chris Lopez around the time that she filed for a restraining order against him.

And so, Kail has been on the receiving end of even more online harassment than usual lately.

In fact, pretty much everything she does these days is a source of controversy.

If Lowry poses nude while pregnant, she gets hate for it.

If she travels to Iceland, her followers chastise her for neglecting her kids.

Considering all the crap Kail has been forced to put up with, it's surprising that she continues to share details of her pregnancy with fans.

And it seems the issue of what name Kail chooses for her fourth son is a particularly sensitive one.

“Did you figure out a name yet?” one fan asked.

“No,” Lowry promptly replied.

“Everyone suggests names 12 other kids I know have.”

Obviously, Kail likes to choose unique monikers for her children.

After all, you don't land on the name Lux by browsing baby names on Pinterest.

It sounds like the process is ongoing, and while we're sure she welcomes feedback, it sounds like Kail would prefer that her followers mostly keep their opinions to themselves.

Of course, the name game is downright tame compared to some of the treatment she's endured in recent weeks.

Take this interaction, for example:

“You’re so f–king pathetic!! Quit chasing d–k [and] men that don’t want you. Learn how to take care of your kids by your damn self,” wrote one follower, apropos of nothing.

"I receive messages and comments and DMs and tweets like this all day long. Messages like these are not few and far between. And messages like these are exhausting,” Kail calmly wrote beneath a screenshot of the message.

“You can have any opinion you want about me — THAT’S fine. But it’s none of my business," she added.

"So before you actually send me the hate message — or any [one of] the nasty comments, please ask yourself what your end goal is here … does this make you feel good? Do you think it’s going to change something in me?”

It's a valid insight.

And it's the sort of question we should all ask ourselves before reacting to whatever unique name Kail chooses for her fourth child.