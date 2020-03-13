Kailyn Lowry Claps Back at Haters: I Did NOT Get Paid to Get Pregnant!

When Kailyn Lowry announced that she's pregnant with her fourth child, the backlash was swift and harsh.

Not the sort of reaction one normally sees in response to a pregnancy announcement, but these were decidedly abnormal circumstances.

As with her third pregnancy, Kail kept this one under wraps for as long as possible, going public with the news only after she was outed by a vengeful rival (Jenelle Evans the first time, Chris Lopez's aunt the second).

But once word got out, Kail decided to make the most of it.

She partnered with an app called Peanut and got paid for the Instagram post in which she finally confirmed that she's pregnant.

For some reason, this didn't sit well with many fans.

And a lot of them simply refuse to get over the fact that Kail -- like most reality stars -- occasionally supplements her income with sponsored content.

Earlier this week, Kail posted a photo of her latest sonogram (below).

"Had a date with baby boy today," she captioned the image.

Seems innocent enough, right?

Well, for some reason, the fact that Lowry is "cashing in" on her unborn baby is still a sensitive subject for some of her followers.

In fact, the situation has led to rumors that she's being paid by MTV to have a fourth child.

"I wish I got paid for having babies! I think the last, twins, could’ve really made us millionaires too!" wrote one commenter, according to The Blast.

Fortunately, Kail was quick to clap back with a simple but effective response:

"I don't get paid to have babies. But ok," she said.

Yeah. this should be fairly obvious to anyone with a functioning brain and a decent sense of the way the world works.

A TV network paying women to get pregnant simply because doing so might result in a slight boost in ratings?

Yeah, that's something out of Black Mirror, not Teen Mom.

Kail's fans continue to outnumber her haters, and they were quick to come to her defense.

"The show has helped her a lot yes. But Kail has worked her ass off with her book, & podcast! She’s a hardworking mother!!!" wrote one follower.

"Somebody just sounds bitter AF."

"She's not a millionaire!" another fan insisted.

We're not so sure about that last claim.

The fact is, Kail has many irons in the fire, and it's entirely possible that she's a millionaire.

Kail has been more private about her personal life than usual in recent months, but she's also been letting the occasional detail slip.

"Who's the father of this one?" a fan asked this week.

"Same as the last one," Kail replied.

Clearly, this was meant as a refutation to the fan's implication that Kail is pregnant by a fourth baby.

Of course, she owes this internet nothing in the way of an explanation.

And it's unliklely that the fact that Kail is pregnant by the ever-unpopular Chris will appease anyone, anyway.