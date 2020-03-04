JWoww & Pauly D Address Dating Rumors: We Only Smush When We're Drunk!

The trailer for the current season of Jersey Shore promises a lot of memoranle moments in the lives in the lives of the Seaside crew.

We'll see Mike Sorrentino's release from prison, the infamous roast at Angelina's wedding, and of course, a long overdue hookup ten years in the making.

Yes, it seems that at some point this season, JWoww and Pauly D will hookup.

Jenni is famously critical of infidelity, so we can assume the long-awaited smush took place during one of her recent breaks from Zack "24" Carpinello.

In the trailer below, the scene cuts away just as Jenni and Pauly are about to lock lips.

So we don't know with 100 percent certainty that these two hook up, but we have a hard time imagining that either of them put on the brakes once they came this close:

A source close to the show confirms that there is more to Jenni and Pauly's than just a platonic friendship, but she refuses to go too in-depth.

“JWoww and Pauly have always had a very flirty relationship but they’d never actually date one another. At the core, They consider one another family and love each other so much,” the insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Pauly is very protective of Jenni and was such a rock through her divorce to Roger. He’s always there for her through anything.”

Of course, the question on the minds of most Shore fans is not whether or not JWoww and Pauly are dating.

After all, we already know that Jenni is back together with Zack Carpinello, and Pauly seems to have no interest in getting serious with anyone.

No, the mystery that fans want solved is how far these two have gone in the physical aspect of their relationship.

The source seems to suggest the co-stars have gone all the way -- but only under certain cricumsuances -- namely, when they're both hammered.

“They’d never do anything sober as far as hooking up goes," the insider says.

"They like to be fun and flirty, but that’s where it stops.”

That's interesting, as Pauly doesn't seem particularly wasted in the preview clip, and the whole group acknowledges that there's more going on than just physical attraction.

“When I get the green light, me and Jenni we are going to hook up,” Pauly says at one point.

“I know he has feelings for you,” Snooki tells Jenni.

“Should I go in and do it? I want to,” says an uncharacteristically nervous Pauly before making his move.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for Pauly and Jenni to hook up," says a giddy Angelina. "Hopefully it happens…at my wedding” Angelina says

Well, it looks like Angelina will get her wish.

But it seems the rest of us will have to wait a few more weeks to find out exactly how that night played out.