June Shannon and Geno Doak: We're Getting Healthy and Sober!

Fans have been shocked by and worried by June Shannon and her extended downward spiral from millionaire reality star to nomadic addict.

Now, after being spotted ignoring self-isolation guidelines, Geno and June are trying to convince everyone that they're cleaning up their acts.

Arrested with crack cocaine. Kicked out of hotels. Pawning possessions for cash. Selling off her damaged home for less than it's worth.

June Shannon's pattern of behavior has left fans terrified, fearing that the "next" update might be her last.

Her downward spiral with Geno Doak has left her family rattled to the core, too.

Still, as fans look at this very recent photo of Geno, they can't help worrying if the couple's darkest days are behind them.

After reports of Geno and June parading about the casino where they've been living as if the coronavirus pandemic weren't a thing, Geno posted this.

In the image, he appears to have put on a small amount of weight since fans last saw him.

Additionally, he has his arms bare, which is an unusual look for him.

Commenters found both things encouraging, pointing to them as signs of sobriety -- and Geno agreed.

In addition to referring to sobriety as a "hard road," Geno also "liked" a comment that suggested that weight gain means sobriety.

He also, as you can see in the screenshot above, chimed in after a commenter expressed a theory.

The theory held that Geno had previously kept his arms covered to hide track marks -- from shooting up with a needle.

Geno's reply tells the person that their observation and theory are "on point."

"I hope everyone is staying safe out there this is a scary time," Mama June wrote in the caption of a post of her own.

That post features a new selfie in which she is looking a little less haggard than in other recent glimpses.

"News keeps posting old pics of us," she complains, "and you can’t believe everything you read."

"We’re staying safe inside," June claims, adding: "And we hope you are too."

June's post seems to be a direct response to the TMZ report that we mentioned.

She and Geno were spotted wandering around the casino -- which is now thankfully closed -- while apparently disregarding the pandemic.

We hope that we do not have to explain that a "recent" addict with a history of chronic health problems is likely at-risk, even if she is only 40.

Perhaps June was trying to reassure fans that she's being safe ... or maybe she was just trying to save face.

June recently posted her first promotion in ages, a Boombod endorsement on Instagram.

Fans were alarmed by her look, including a very conspicuously missing tooth.

June can't accuse anyone of sharing that as an "old" picture -- she uploaded herself just days ago.

As for other old photos of her and Geno, sites can't post new photos of her and Geno if they don't exist. Post more recent pics, girl!

Are June and Geno really working on getting sober?

We should certainly hope so! As we have said in the past, only June can simply decide to get sober.

We don't know what the catalyst for this was and we hope to one day learn.

There are a lot of fans who would like to see June make a comeback, but no one would be more overjoyed to see her again than her family.