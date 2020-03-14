Julie LaPlaca, Controversial Bachelor Producer, Breaks Silence on Peter Weber Dating Rumor

By this point, it's rather clear:

Almost no one likes Peter Weber.

This this point, however, it's also rather clear:

Everyone seems to love gossiping about Peter Weber's dating life.

The anchor of The Bachelor Season 24 is currently single, as you likely know if you're reading this.

First, he proposed to Hannah Ann Sluss on this past Tuesday night's finale.

But then he broke up with Sluss just a few weeks after this proposal was filmed, admitting to her that his heart wasn't really in it and yanking back his diamond ring.

Then? On the After the Final Rose live special?

Weber asked out runner-up Madison Prewett.

Then? Two days later?

Weber broke up with runner-up Madison Prewett.

Here's the thing, however: Those are just the relationships we know about; just the ones that played out in front of the camera.

There was also some wild speculation about Peter's love life throughout his run as The Bachelor, however.

For instance, there was strong chatter that he was carrying on a relationship with suitor Kelley Flanagan behind everyone's back after she got eliminated from the show.

Heck, there was even a belief out there that he got Flanagan pregnant!

Could this possibly have been true?

"I heard that I'm pregnant and I also heard that I'm with Peter right now," Kelley told E! News this week in response to all the rumors, adding for emphasis:

"I'm not with Peter."

Fair enough.

But what about that other major rumor about Weber and his often-used penis? You know the one, right?

For a few weeks awhile back, many outlets reported that Weber had actually found his soulmate in... The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca!

It truly would have made for the most dramatic and unexpected finale in program history if it was revealed that Weber fell for a producer while taping his season.

Nor would it have been all that far-fetched, right?

It makes sense that the lead of this show would grow close to certain crew members, considering all the time they spend together.

Sharing a snapshot (below) of her and Weber, LaPlaca finally addressed this possibility on social media yesterday.

"Yes that was @pilot_pete in the tan jacket, no we didn't kiss at midnight," she captioned a photo from their New Year's Eve festivities, which first sparked the speculation awhile back.

"But whoever ends up as his copilot for life is one lucky lady, because this guy has a heart of gold."

Elsewhere, Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison also recently denied the rumors, telling David Spade on his late-night show:

"We can categorically say that's a big no."

"Julie is the producer. Nothing there," he added, much to our dismay.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Wells Adams, meanwhile, poked fun at the entire thing, remarking on Julie's post:

"This was my favorite storyline of the season."

LaPlaca came clean one day after Weber and Prewett acknowledged their split on Instagram.

"Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.

"The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure," the 28-year-old pilot wrote.

Added Madison:

As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.

I will always love and respect him.

Somewhere, Peter's mom is cackling in delight right about now.