Joy-Anna Duggar Shows Fans 19-Week Baby Bump!

After weeks of insightful speculation and hype, Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she is pregnant with baby #2.

Now, at 19 weeks, she is showing off her baby bump.

"Nineteen weeks!" Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth captions the photo that you are about to see.

"#babygirl #19weekspregnant #somuchlove," she tags her captions.

In the pic, she is standing in profile with her baby bump silhouette on display.

Joy-Anna opted for a mirror selfie in a standing mirror that could, honestly, do with a good wipe-down.

That is NOT a subtle bump!

Joy-Anna famously suffered a tragic miscarriage back in July of 2019.

It must feel surreal and complicated for her to once again be building a tiny human body inside of her own.

She is nearly halfway through this pregnancy. Joy-Anna's expected due date is in August.

Seeing the photo, Joy-Anna's adoring followers were eager to pile on the praise.

"19 weeks and beyond beautiful!!!" one fan gushed in the replies.

Another follower praised: "You look great, Joy!"

"So happy for your little family," raved another comment.

"You will soon be holding that beautiful rainbow baby in your arms," wrote another fan.

The comment continued, pointing out that "August is just around the corner."

"Stay home, stay well," the follower wisely advised her.

The coronavirus epidemic is a terrible time to be pregnant, as many hospitals are already overwhelmed -- and this is just the beginning.

A "rainbow baby" is an increasingly popular term for the first child born after a miscarriage.

Parents, grieving the child that might have been, see these new babies as symbols of hope for the future.

Not all parents who have experienced miscarriages embrace the term.

But the term is very commonly used among Duggar fans as they, like Joy-Anna, hope that having this child will have a healing effect upon the family.

Austin and Joy-Anna already have a child -- two-year-old Gideon.

According to their beliefs, shared by the wider Duggar family, they really already have two children.

They named their miscarried child Annabell and mourn her as any parent would mourn a lost child, though they never got to meet her.

Now, they're remaining hopeful and excited about this pregnancy.

Most miscarriages happen so early in pregnancies that the parents may not have even realized that there was a pregnancy at all.

But Joy-Anna's miscarriage in the summer of 2019 happened at 20 weeks.

Nonetheless, Joy says that she is excited about this pregnancy, even after the trauma of last year.

Passing the 20 week milestone will be a huge deal for them. Fingers crossed!

We are sure that Joy-Anna will keep fans updated on her pregnancy and continue showing off her belly bump as this goes on.

As we mentioned, this is not a good time to be pregnant, as pandemics put a strain on all healthcare resources.

Home births are not always safe or viable options, no matter how much the parents may wish otherwise.

It is our sincere hope that Joy is able to remain safe and healthy throughout this turbulent time.