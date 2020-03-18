Joy-Anna Duggar: Pregnant with Baby #2!!!!!!

Joy-Anna Duggar has turned a long-runner rumor into an exciting and blessed reality:

Yup, folks, the reality star is pregnant with her second child!

"Yes... it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again!" wrote Joy-Anna as a caption to the gorgeous family photo above, confirming the development about two weeks after fans started speculating on the state of her womb.

Added the expecting mother:

Ahhh!!! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!

We will give a more detailed update soon, but for now, go to our YouTube channel to find out the GENDER and to watch this journey we’ve been on!

The Hollywood Gossip went ahead and took Joy-Anna advice and can now report on two important follow-ups to this pregnancy bombshell:

Duggar is pregnant with a girl! She's due in August!

The veteran TLC stars got married in May of 2017 and welcomed their son, Gideon, the following year.

In May of 2019, we learned they were expecting this child via a statement to Us Weekly that read as follows:

“Our favorite math is addition and we are very excited to share that the Forsyth family is adding a member!

"Marriage and being a mom and dad to Gideon has already far exceeded our expectations.

'We are looking forward to loving another little one and seeing what special dynamic he or she brings to our family. Table for 4 sounds perfect!'

Well, we hope not perfect.

Because they'll soon be asking for a table for five.

This new pregnancy reveal is extra miraculous and special because Joy-Anna suffered a miscarriage about two months after welcoming her son into the world.

She and Austin learned they had lost their second baby when Duggar went in for a 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.

“We named her Annabell Elise,” Joy-Anna wrote on Instagram in July, adding of the lost baby:

“Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’

"What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Multiple times since going through this tragedy, Joy-Anna talked openly, candidly and emotionally about the experience.

"Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time," Joy and Austin said back when they delivered the heartbreaking miscarriage news.

"Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears. But we know that we can trust the Lord," they added.

"We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again."

In the wake of her miscarriage, Joy-Anna also supported her then-pregnant sisters, Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) and Anna Duggar (née Keller).

She remained strong as a rock throughout.

“I was praying that the Lord would help me be excited for them. And I can honestly say that … I’m super excited for them," Duggar said in November.

"But I try and ask them a lot how they’re doing, how they’re feeling because this is an exciting time. They have little blessings that they’re adding to their family."

We're so very happy for these two, their son and, of course, their impending rainbow baby.

We'll continue to update our website with plenty of photos and news regarding Joy-Anna's pregnancy, but for now we just wish her great health and happiness.

And we'll hope all readers out there join us in shouting in unison:

COONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!!!