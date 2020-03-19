Joy-Anna Duggar: I Nearly Lost This Baby, Too

By now, you've likely heard the amazing news:

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar is pregnant.

The TLC personality and her husband, Austin Forsyth, confirmed a baby girl was on the way via an Instagram message from Joy-Anna yesterday that read as follows:

Yes... it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again.

It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!

The little girl is due in August.

However, as part of a YouTube video also released by the couple, Duggar and Forsyth came very close to losing this baby just a few weeks into the pregnancy.

"Soon after we found out we were pregnant, I started spotting quite a bit,” the 22-year old explains in the following footage.

“So I called the doctor, went in and got blood work done. He basically said some of my numbers were looking a little bit off.

"My HCG levels were really high, and he said there were just some concerns. He said that there is a chance this may be a molar pregnancy."

Molar pregnancy is an abnormal form of pregnancy in which a non-viable fertilized egg implants in the uterus and will fail to come to term.

A molar pregnancy is a gestational trophoblastic disease which grows into a mass in the uterus that has swollen chorionic villi.

Or, as Joy-Anna says in this same video:

Basically, you’re pregnant but it’s not a viable pregnancy. It’s not gonna last past 10 or 12 weeks.

This would be heart-shattering news for any expecting parents to learn.

But Joy-Anna had already suffered a miscarriage last year and, therefore, especially concerned about the fate of her pregnancy this time around.

Duggar says she felt fearful despite “wanting to be so excited” about her pregnancy, but then the video featured Joy-Anna and Austin receiving a phone call from the doctor while they were in the car.

They said so far everything looks great and the baby looks healthy,” the pregnant star gushed, adding:

“We’re having a girl, and I cannot believe it. I just started crying. I don’t even know what to say. … Super, excited nervous and tankful all at the same time, but God is good."

Added Austin after this call:

"Such a relief. … Like, a huge load lifted off our shoulders.”

Forsyth had plenty more to say about the prospect of having a daughter as well.

“If she’s just like you, she’ll be perfect,” he said. “I married the most perfect lady in the whole world, so if she’s like you, she’ll be great.”

In response to their pregnancy bombshell, meanwhile, Joy-Anna and Austin have been hearing from some famous friends.

Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff, for example, commented: “Congratulations!!! Praying for your sweet family."

And Bringing Up Bates’ Carlin Bates chimed in as follows:

“Best news ever! CONGRATULATIONS! Can’t wait to meet this little one.”