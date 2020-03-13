Josie Harris: Mother of Floyd Mayweather's Children Found Dead

The strange, troubled life of boxing legend Floyd Mayweather took another tragic turn this week.

Los Angeles police have now confirmed that Josie Harris -- the former girlfriend of Mayweather's who was mother to three of his children -- was found dead in her car outside Santa Clarita, California.

She was just 40 years old.

A rep for Harris released a statement on Thursday confirming the reports of her death.

“Unfortunately, the report is true,” the statement reads.

“We will truly miss Josie.”

Details regarding the passing of the mother of three are scarce at the moment.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirms a full investigation is underway.

“There is a death investigation, but there is no name that the Sheriff’s Department has to release at this time,” the spokesperson told media outlets.

“On Tuesday, March 10 at approximately 10 pm, the Sheriff’s Department did respond to a death investigation at 25700 Block of Oak Meadow Drive in Valencia, CA and there was a female adult that was found deceased.”

Hernandez and Mayweather were in a relationship from 1995-2010.

They had three children together, Zion, 18, Koraun, 20, and Jirah, 15, each of whom shared the above photo this week in tribute to their departed mother.

Mayweather was convicted of domestic battery charges in 2010 following an incident in which he allegedly broke into the home he and Harris had once shared, and assaulted her in front of their children.

The boxer eventually served two months behind bars in connection with those charges.

In 2015, Harris sued Mayweather for defamation and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress in response to statements he made about the incident during an interview.

“Did I kick, stomp, and beat someone? No, that didn’t happen. I look in your face and say, ‘No, that didn’t happen,’" Mayweather said in his interview with Katie Couric.

"Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then you know what? I’m guilty of restraining a person.”

The suit was eventually settled out of court.

Our thoughts go out to Josie Harris' loved ones during this difficult time.