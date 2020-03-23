Josiah Duggar: How Does The Laziest Duggar Support His Family With No Job?

The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to get creative in their pursuit of entertainment.

And we can't think of a better way to pass the time than by ranking the Duggars in terms of who's been the biggest disappointment to Jim Bob and Michelle!

Now, obviously, Josh Duggar is and forever shall be the black sheep of the family.

We hate to even bring up the Josh sex scandals when we're trying to keep it lighthearted and roast the rest of the family for far less egregious offenses, but it's impossible to talk about disappointing Duggars without mentioning the sex crimes committed by the eldest son.

Anyway, Josh isn't the only Duggar offspring to let his parents down.

In fact, as we've discussed before, it seems that all of the Duggar children have failed to find success as adults.

It seems a faith-based homeschool curriculum didn't prepare them for the demands of the 21st century marketing.

Who would've thought (aside from everyone familiar with the Duggars' homeschool curriculum)?

As a result, all of the Duggar men (as well as the few women who are allowed to work) have struggled to find gainful employment outside of the family media empire.

But perhaps no one has had a harder time than Josiah Duggar.

In case you're unaware, Josiah is one of his family's resident rebels.

You might even call him the male Jinger.

Josiah has mellowed a bit with age, of course, but it seems he's still a daily disappointment to his demanding dad.

These days, Josiah is married to Lauren Swanson, and the couple welcomed their first child in November of last year.

But Josiah hasn't taken on the demands of fatherhood as easily as some of his brothers seemed to.

Most Duggar men take on some sort of cushy role at one of the businesses owned by their father, but as fans have pointed out, other than popping up on Counting On from time to time, Josiah doesn't seem to work at all.

“[Josiah is] always on social media during the day just hanging out. Another non-working Duggar couple. How nice life must be,” one Reddit user wrote this week.

“I think he was working at Josh’s dealership… But that got shutdown so who knows,” another noted.

Yes, as you may recall, Josh's dealership was raided by Homeland Security back in November, and it has yet to re-open.

So despite the fact that Josiah lost his job the same week that he welcomed his first child, it seems he has yet to seek another one.

It's unclear how he gets by, but the prevailing theory is that he receives an allowance from Jim Bob.

The fan criticism of Josiah comes during the same week in which the online Duggar community has decided that Jinger is the worst Duggar mom.

Are some folks being unnecessarily harsh?

Maybe, but these are the Duggars we're talking about.

They don't ask themselves if they're being needlessly hurtful when they spew their bigoted nonsense all over the internet.

And since they wanted to get rich as public figures while at the same time still keeping the majority of their lives hidden from view, they should've expected non-stop speculation and rumors.

In other words, don't waste time feeling bad for them -- they knew what they were getting into, and they certainly don't feel bad for you.