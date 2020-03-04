Josh Duggar: Snubbed By Entire Family on His Birthday?!

Josh Duggar turned 32 on Tuesday.

But don't beat yourself up if your neglected to wish him a happy birthday -- it looks like his family forgot, too!

Yes, it's customary for the Duggars to post social media tributes to the birthday boy (or girl, as the case may be).

That didn't happen for Josh this year.

And it's not like the family was away from social media for the day.

The entire Duggar clan was posting away all day like they normally do -- they just made no mention of Josh.

So why the snub?

Well, we probably don't need to tell you that there are many, many reasons to dislike the father of six.

The biggest, of course, is the fact that Josh molested four of his sisters while he was still in his teens.

Of course, that was just the beginning of his sexual misconduct.

In the months after news of his sex crimes went public, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle was involved in several additional sex scandals.

Josh used the affair-facilitating website Ashley Madison to try and cheat on his wife, Anna.

Josh was sued by a stripper who alleged that he sexually assaulted her.

The case was later thrown out of court, but it still didn't do any wonders for the wholesome, squeaky-clean image the Duggars have worked so hard to cultivate.

Of course, these scandals all took place several years ago.

Josh has had several birthdays since then, and the Duggars always wished him well in their Instagram posts.

So why have they suddenly put a stop to the practice?

Well, that may have to do with the failure of the Josh Duggar comeback tour.

There was a time when the Duggars were actively trying to get the public to forgive and forget Josh's past indiscretions.

Nowadays, it seems they've come to terms with the fact that that's never gonna happen and any further attempt to rescue Josh's public image could damage the family brand.

That's bad news for Josh, but great news for his victims, who no longer have to pretend they like him online.

Maybe there's hope for the future of this family, after all.