Poor Anna Duggar

It's been five years since the world learned that Josh Duggar molested five young girls, four of whom were his sisters.

Though he never faced any legal consequences for his sex crimes, the revelation was the start of a succession of scandals, several of which have landed Josh in front of a judge.

Josh's legal troubles have been going on for years, and the worst might still be ahead of him.

It all began when a woman named Danica Dillon sued Josh, alleging that he assaulted her during a paid sexual encounter.

Shortly thereafter, Matt McCarthy also sued Josh, alleging that the reality star had used his photos while catfishing women on Ashley Madison, a website that facilitates affairs for married men.

The first suit was thrown out by a judge, and the second was settled out of court.

But that was just the beginning of Josh's legal issues.

In November of 2019, a car dealership owned by Josh was raided by Homeland Security.

Details have been largely kept under wraps, but the raid likely had to do with Josh's employment practices.

Even if he escapes legal consequences in this latest case, Josh will likely have another costly court battle ahead of him.

That's a problem, as the father of six is already spread mighty thin these days, and he just lost his number one ally.

Back in April of 2019, Josh was sued for allegedly selling land that never belonged to him.

Sounds like a pretty open-and-shut case, but the civil suit has been dragging on for nearly a year now.

And according to a Patheos blog maintained by lapsed members of the Duggars' Quiverfull movement, Josh now finds himself without legal counsel.

In a development that could lead to yet another court case, Josh has been accused of selling his house to his attorney, Tim Story, for the sum of $10.

According to the allegation, Josh would continue making the mortgage payments, and his family would continue living in the home.

The move appears to have been an attempt on Josh and Tim's part to hide assets from the court.

No criminal charges have been issued at this time, but the judge has ordered that Story be removed from Josh's case -- a move that couldn't come at a worse time for the embattled Duggar:

According to documents obtained by Patheos, Anna Duggar has been subpoenaed, and Josh's long-suffering wife gave her deposition last week.

The record of what she said has not been made public, but her deposition came just days before the judge ruled that Story would be removed from Josh's legal team.

So while Anna it's unlikely that Anna exposed Josh's house con -- wives cannot be compelled to testify against their husbands in court -- she probably didn't deny it either ... at least not convincingly.

Whatever the case, you can be sure there's more legal and marital turbulence ahead for the black sheep of the Duggar clan.