Jorge Nava: I'm Divorcing Anfisa When I Get Out of Prison!!

Just last week, we reported about Jorge Nava's extreme weight loss after the 90 Day Fiance star's latest photo from prison.

Now, Jorge announced that he plans to shed even more weight -- in the form of his wife, Anfisa Arkhipchenko.

Jorge Nava spoke to TMZ about his plans upon release from prison.

For starters, he says, the marriage is over.

Jorge expects to get out of prison sooner than fans expected (we'll get into that in a moment).

When he is rleeased, he's going to file divorce papers to officially end his marriage to Anfisa.

According to Jorge, Anfisa totally abandoned him while he was behind bars.

Not only that, but she ran off to be with another guy.

That part is actually not new information to those of us who have been following their story.

Anfisa's rumored new man actually confirmed their romance earlier this year.

Here is a grim thought: what if Jorge learned about Anfisa's new relationship the same way that the rest of us did?

Everyone's nightmare is to accidentally be how someone learns news about their own family.

If Anfisa really did just ghost him, Jorge may have found out about her new man by reading a report like ours.

That is heartbreaking to imagine.

It has long been reported that Jorge is expected to be released before his full sentence is up, for good behavior.

We now know, thanks to Jorge's statements to TMZ, that he has been expecting to get out even earlier than previously believed.

Jorge says that he was going to get out of prison in May -- just a little over a month from now.

But there may be a hiccup in his plan.

Days ago, we mentioned tha the coronavirus pandemic could play a role in delaying Jorge's release from prison.

It turns out that Jorge shares that same concern.

While he still hopes to be out of prison in May, he has concerns that the chaos of the pandemic and people sheltering in place may delay it.

Release papers could be delayed as people are required to stay home or, worse, become ill.

Jorge was caught a couple of years ago transporting hundreds of pounds of marijuana in his car.

Though his business is legal in California, he was unfortunately caught in Arizona, which has some of the most abysmal laws in the nation.

This grotesque miscarriage of justice over a "naughty plant" deprived Jorge of his freedom -- with a two-and-a-half-year sentence.

Hopefully, he can get out in May.

During Jorge's incareration, both he and Anfisa have shown off their body transformations.

Anfisa got shredded and participated in a bikini bodybuilding competition.

Jorge, in the mean time, began waking up early to run with a group of fellow inmates, dropping a dramatic amount of weight.

It looks like his release from prison won't be the happy reunion that either of them imagined before Jorge was behind bars.

But in time, they'll move on.

Well, Jorge will.

It looks like Anfisa already has.