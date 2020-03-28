John Callahan, Beloved All My Children Star, Dead at 66

John Callahan, a verteran actor best known for his role as Edmund Grey on the popular soap opera All My Children, has died.

He was 66 years old.

The awful news was confirmed by the Daytime Emmys, which sent out a Tweet on Saturday that reads as follows:

We’re devastated to share that John Callahan passed away earlier today. Sending our deepest condolences to Eva La Rue and all his loved ones.

According to TV Line, Callahan passed away at his home in Palm Desert, California from a massive stroke.

La Rue is both Callahan’s ex-wife and a fellow All My Children alum.

In tribute to her ex, the actress shared numerous throwback pictures of the pair and their daughter Kaya, 18, on Twitter. The actress also posted a lengthy Instagram message to Callahan.

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend,” she wrote, adding:

“Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya.”

Mixing sentiment with emotion and humor, La Rue continued:

“Kaya and I are beyond broken-hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess.

'You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you. I hope Heaven has baseball and that your team always wins!

"The Yankees has just lost their biggest fan."

Callahan acted as All My Children's enigmatic and dashing Edmund Grey for 13 years.

However, Callahan’s soap opera credits also include Santa Barbara (where he played Craig Hunt), Days of Our Lives, General Hospital (as Leo the shady masseur)... along with the the web series The Bay.

Added La Rue in her tribute:

"That big belly laugh, bear hugs, bad puns, ability to harmonize to any song, great kitchen table singing-fests, and two steppin bad ass! ‘Johnny Numbers’, my All My Children soap stud, the great time keeper, Beatles fanatic ( I wish to God we could go back to ‘Yesterday’).”

Among those who also mourned Callahan online?

Kelly Ripa, who starred on All My Children from 1990 to 2002.

"Because there are no words, all i can muster is Rest In Peace #johncallahan My heart breaks for you @evalarue and @kaya_callahan," she Tweeted.

And also Sarah Michelle Gellar, who appeared on All My Children from 1993 to 1995.

"He stepped into a lot of moments in my life because I didn’t have a father to be there," wrote the actress about the late Callahan, concluding:

"Hohns greatest joy in his life, was when he had a daughter of his own @kaya_callahan. John left us this morning.

"I promise you GP just as you were there for me, I will always be there for smoosh (Kaya) and @evalarue as well.”

Callahan and LaRue were married from 1996 to 2004. He was previously married to Linda Freeman from 1984 to 1992.

May he rest in peace.