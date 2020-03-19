Jinger Duggar: Distancing Herself From Her Family In Order to Save Her Reputation?

The global economy is in a state of free fall these days, and those whose financial futures are uncertain might find themselves scrambling to get their ducks in a row.

And apparently, Jinger Duggar is one of those people.

Now, you may be thinking to yourself -- wait a minute, isn't Jinger the star of a popular reality series, and as such, shouldn't she be pretty well-off?

But unfortunately for Jinger, her situation isn't quite that simple.

For starters, Counting On ratings have been declining for years, and the future of the show is uncertain.

On top of that, earnings for the show have to be divided among a very large cast, and if Derick Dillard is to be believed, Jim Bob has been pocketing his kids' earnings for the entire time they've been famous.

And since Jinger was disowned by her parents until fairly recently, it's safe to assume she ins't receiving many handouts or low-interest loans from the bank of Jim Bob these days.

All of this is to say that Jinger probably isn't as financially secure as most people who were born into famous families.

Fans have noted that she lives in a big house in LA and seems to travel and dine out freely (or at least she did, before the coronavirus pandemic), but appearances can be deceiving.

It's important to note that the house is on loan from a beneficiary eager to support the couple during Jeremy's time in divinity school.

On top of that, the Duggars view affluence as a sign of God's grace, so you won't often find one of them admitting to economic anxiety.

In their eyes, doing so would be tantamount to admitting they're not on good terms with the big guy upstairs.

But if you look deep enough, there are indications that Jinger and Jeremy are struggling.

The biggest indicator is the fact that Jinger keeps trying to set up sponsored content arrangements.

Unfortunately, she keeps losing partnerships due to her family's ultra-conservative beliefs.

Back in December, Jinger got fired by a donut company after fans alerted the owners to some of her more bigoted views.

(Until she publicly disavows them, we have no choice but to believe that Jinger shares her parents' beliefs.)

In the months since, she's lost partnership deals with two other companies for the same reason.

And that may help explain the recent changes in Jinger's lifestyle.

Fans have noticed that in 2020, the mother of one seems to be making an effort to portray herself in a more modern, secular light.

When Jinger posted about the death of Kobe Bryant, for example, fans were stunned.

Sure, the whole world was talking about the tragedy, but it's not customary for the Duggars to comment on current events, unless it's some sort of political situation which they feel would benefit from an ultra-conservative take.

All of this has led to longtime fans criticizing Jinger's "modern" lifestyle, but it seems there's a strategy in play here.

Duggar women generally aren't permitted to work, and Jinger's husband is a full-time student.

That means the Vuolos' income options are limited, and Jinger likely realized that modernizing in order to make herself more attractive to sponsors is their best bet.

That might mean further pissing off Jim Bob, but she's been doing that her whole life -- and these days, he's not doing much for her financial situation.