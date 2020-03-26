Jinger Duggar: Did She Just Reveal That She's Pregnant With Baby #2?!

When Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016, fans expected a pregnancy announcement within weeks.

Instead, Jinger broke with Duggar tradition, and she and Jeremy waited more than a year to start a family.

Now, the couple is defying expectations yet again.

Jinger welcomed her first child, daughter Felicity, back in July of 2018.

And she has yet to give the 1-year-old a younger sibling.

Obviously, in most families, there's nothing unusual about waiting a year or two between kids.

In fact, it's a widely-encouraged practice.

But as you're certainly aware, the Duggars are not most families.

By this point in their respective marriages, all of Jinger's sisters were moms of multiple kids.

Obviously, Jinger has chosen to pursue a different path, what with moving to Los Angeles and adopting a much more "modern" lifestyle.

(Read: She's allowed to watch movies and TV shows that aren't about the life and times of Jesus.)

Still, the pressure from both fans and family to have another child is reportedly intense.

So perhaps it should come as no surprise that Jinger's Instagram followers are forever poring over her posts for signs that she's pregnant with her second child.

And it looks like they may have finally found what they were looking for.

Earlier this week, Jinger announced that she would taking part in a quarantine musical challenge started by her mother-in-law.

As In Touch Weekly points out, Jinger posted a video of herself playing piano alongside Felicity.

“[I’m] joining in on [the] @swan4kids_pa challenge to play ‘He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,’” Jinger captioned the post.

“I’m challenging @janamduggar [and] @chad_erinpaine to do the same! Would love for you all to join in as well!" she added.

"Post a video of yourself singing or playing, and tag @swan4kids_pa #healthyfitpregnancy. Challenge two others to do the same.”

At first glance, it may seem like a pretty straightforward post.

But what is that #healthyfitpregnancy hashtag doing there?

It has nothing to do with the challenge, and Jinger doesn't offer any context elsewhere in the post.

Is this her way of announcing that she's expecting?

If so, it might go down as one of the weirdest celebrity pregnancy announcements of all time.

Jinger has always danced to the beat of her own drummer, of course.

But announcing highly-anticipated news with a weird hashtag buried in an unrelated social media post? Well, that would be eccentric even by her standards.