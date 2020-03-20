Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo: Secretly Drinking Alcohol?!?

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar love their huge house. They seem to really love L.A. life and the freedoms that they enjoy.

That freedom means that Jinger can break more rules than some of her siblings. Maybe that's why she and Jeremy were spotted drinking.

"I just saw Jinger and Jeremy," an anonymous fan of the Duggar family has claimed in a confession posted to Instagram.

The anonymous spy describes having seen them "at St. Anne's Restaurant and Bar in North Hollywood."

"I was their server," the confessor explains, "so I couldn't take a pic."

While that sounds reasonable, it also means that this person can provide no evidence of their claims.

"Anyway," the confessor continues, "Jinger ordered the sparkling rose wine."

The post continues, claiming: "And Jeremy ordered the Boulevard Tank 7 Saison Ale."

"They both seemed to enjoy their dinner," the confessor opines.

The fan concludes: "I guess Felicity was with a sitter."

While we don't have any photographic evidence that the couple dined there, let's look at the facts.

There is indeed a St. Anne's Restaurant and Bar in Northern Hollywood.

And while numerous states have now closed all bars and restaurants due to the pandemic, this confession was posted several days ago.

We do not know how long confessions that are submitted may have to wait before being posted. Some confession sites takes weeks or more.

Rose wines can range from still to semi-sparkling to full-on sparkling, and are known for their sweeter varieties, such as the delicious White Zinfandel.

Jeremy's alleged order was a Belgian Saison style.

Both of these beverages are extremely age-appropriate for a pair of young Millennial parents enjoying a rare drink to themselves.

But of course, the reason for which this is noteworthy at all is that Jinger's parents abstain from all alcohol.

In years past, the Duggar family have expressed that alcohol is absolutely forbidden, particularly for women.

Jessa once accidentally sampled spiked punch, describing it as "disgusting."

Since then, Jessa and Jill have both admitted to, as married women, trying alcohol, though Jessa insists that it has always been accidental.

The idea is that alcohol lowers people's inhibitions. The Duggar cult wants people inhibited and joyless in all walks of life.

Again, we should emphasize that this report is not confirmed and, quite frankly, is not likely to be.

Jinger has openly broken Duggar rules on cosmetics, dying her hair blonde -- like some Jezebel! -- and wearing pants, like the Witch of Endor.

But behavioral Duggar rules are on another level as far as Jim Bob and Michelle are concerned.

Michelle has been known to, on rare occassions, wear pants.

That doesn't mean that Jinger would want her parents to see her drinking.

The Duggars like to villify things that are fine -- normal television, healthy sexual impulses, and free thought.

They believe that outside forces, from "the culture" to alcohol to the devil himself, are responsible for people's mistakes.

This would mean that they might not trust Jinger to be around the family if they think that she's drinking the devil's grape juice, so to speak.