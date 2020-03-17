Jill Duggar Experiences Coronavirus Panic: There's No Toilet Paper!!!

Very few families on the planet are more prepared for disaster than the Duggars.

After all, these are people who spend their days fantasizing about the end times and living in a home that's commonly referred to as "the compound."

Of course, the Duggars don't believe in science, so they'd probably prefer an apocalyptic scenario that looks less like a slow-burn viral outbreak and more like Jesus lopping off the heads of non-believers with a flaming Game of Thrones sword, but you take what you can get.

The point is, they're ready for this, and it's a win-win scenario:

If they live, it was all a liberal hoax; if they don't ... well, all this "being alive" business is just a prelude to the really good stuff, anyway.

But while it's family unity that made the Duggars famous, Jill Duggar and her husband won't be hunkering and bunkering with the rest of the clan anytime soon.

As you're probably aware, Derick Dillard has been feuding with Jim Bob Duggar, and it doesn't look as though the situation will be resolved anytime soon.

Derick says Jim Bob has been stealing money from his kids, and the situation has been escalating non-stop for several months now.

Publicly, it's been mostly a one-sided war, with Derick launching constant salvos, while Jim Bob throws his shade behind closed doors.

In any event, Jim Bob and Derick are officially cut off from the rest of the Duggars and barred from all family functions.

We're sure that's mostly a net positive, but it's tough to be on your own in times like these.

Fortunately, Jill is handling the corona-induced panic like a boss.

Not only is she out on the hunt seeking the scarcest of commodities -- toilet paper -- she's generating content for her followers at the same time!

Yes, when it came to time to brave the plague in search of Charmin, Jill documented the event in her Instagram Stories.

“So, amidst the pandemic, we are nearly out of toilet paper," she told her followers.

"The one item that people are going crazy for.”

Now, Jill was clearly a woman on a mission, but to the surprise of many, she managed to keep a level head.

“I actually gasped at how normal and relaxed (and even a little snarky) Jill seems here,” one Reddit user wrote in response to Jill's video.

“Whatever guru or podcast or book about boundaries or therapist or Wellbutrin script or whatever she’s been trying is doing a world of good.”

“I’m honestly impressed with Jill, she was very calm and rational,” another remarked.

“I’m not sure what I expected, but she just seems so normal nowadays, and she seems interested in ‘worldly’ events.”

We probably don't need to tell you this is a major step forward.

Usually, Jill is mom-shamed in response to her videos.

This time, however, fans are responding to her content with a steady stream of praise.

Either they appreciate that Jill has cut ties with her family, or she really is coming off as more rational and relatable these days -- either way, it's working!

Jill might be the only person on the planet who's more calm these days!