Jessa Duggar Trashes Sister-In-Law's Wedding Dress: It's Too Revealing!

Earlier this week, we reported on an exciting sartorial development in the life of Jessa Duggar.

At the age of 27, Jessa wore pants in public for the first time.

Okay, she wasn't actually in public.

She was at home, but she posted a video of the event on YouTube, and for the next few weeks, that's about the closest to going out in public that anyone is gonna get.

Anyway, the clip prompted rumors that Jessa has decided to free herself from the oppressive Duggar dress code and adopt a more modern approach to style.

But now it looks like she's planning to stick with her old ideas about "modest attire."

As we reported earlier, Jessa will appear on Say Yes to the Dress this season, and a preview clip from the show indicates that she still very has very "traditional" views about women's style.

Jessa appears on the show in order to help her sister-in-law, Jessica Seewald select a wedding dress.

“I know when I went dress shopping, I thought I knew what I wanted and I went in and just tried on a ton of dresses,” Jessa recalls in the clip.

“You just never know. You may just end up leaving with something completely different.”

At one point, Jessica tries on the dress in the photo above, and she seems to like what she sees in the mirror.

“It’s definitely not what I thought it would be. It’s very wedding-like. I actually really like this to," Jessica says.

“I’m super surprised that I picked it because it is super low,” Seewald adds.

That's when Jessa sees her opportunity and chimes in with her disapproval:

“It’s a little low,” Jessa opines.

And with that, the seeds of doubt are sown.

“I’m honestly a little worried about it,” Jessica's friend Whitney tells the camera.

“We’re trying to find something that is pretty but also tasteful," Whitney adds.

At tha point, Jessa's mother-in-law (and Jessica's future mother-in-law) gets involved:

“Speaking on behalf of your mother and me, I think it’s a little low,” Guinn Seewald tells Jessica.

Jessa didn't talk a lot of trash about the dress, but she didn't have to.

She subtly made her feelings known, and her minions did her bidding for fear of being regarded as less righteous.

Now that's how you guilt trip someone and avoid getting your hands dirty -- no wonder Jessa is rumored to be Jim Bob's favorite!